COVID-19: Georgia 131; Gwinnett 5 and Walton County 0 more deaths reported in the past 24 hours

The following is a snapshot of the statistics reported by the Georgia Department of Public Health at 3 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 2, 2021. Georgia is reporting 131 more deaths, Gwinnett County Five and Walton County no more deaths reported in the past 24 hours.

Walton County

Total Cases – 13,038 – That is 49 more cases reported in the past 24 hours.

Cases per 100,000 – 13,608 cumulative (1001 per 100,000 in past 2 weeks)

Total deaths – 250 – that’s 0 more deaths reported in the past 24 hours (deaths per 100,000 is 260.0)

Testing 19.5 % positive in the past 2 weeks, overall 13.8 % (19.5% of those tested came back positive over the past 2 weeks)

Gwinnett County

Total Cases – 116,575 161 – That is 414 more cases reported in the past 24 hours.

Cases per 100,000 – 12,004 cumulative (534 per 100,000 in past 2 weeks)

Total deaths – 1,182 – That’s 5 more deaths reported in the past 24 hours (121.2 deaths per 100,000 reported)

Testing – 13.0 % positive in the past 2 weeks, overall 11.7 % (13.0% of those tested came back positive over the past 2 weeks.

Georgia

Confirmed cases – 1,103,756– that is 6,074 more cases were reported plus 2,614 Antigen positive cases for a total of 8,688 in the past 24 hours.

Hospitalizations – 73,777 – That’s 243 more hospitalizations reported in the past 24 hours. ICU Admissions 12,108 067 cumulative. That is 41 more ICU admissions in the past 24 hours. Total deaths – 19,936 – That is 131 more deaths reported in the past 24 hours.

A total of 10,557,078 PCR/Molecular tests and 2,839,808 Antigen tests have been performed and 599.305 antibody tests. That is 33,144 PCR/Molecular test results reported in the past 24 hours. Of these tests performed collectively, 1,086,194 (10.3 %) PCR Molecular, 283,444 (10.0 %) Antigen tests have come back positive and 141,574 (23.6 %) antibody tests have come back positive. In the past 24 hours, 7,997 18.1 %, PCR/Molecular tests came back positive.