COVID-19: Georgia 133; Gwinnett 10; Walton County 1 more death reported in the past 24 hours

The following is a snapshot of the statistics reported by the Georgia Department of Public Health at 3 p.m., on Friday, Feb. 18, 2022. Georgia is reporting 133 more deaths, Gwinnett County 10 more and Walton County one more death reported in the past 24 hours.

Walton County

Total Cases – 21,719 – That is 24 more cases reported in the past 24 hours.

Cases per 100,000 – 22,668 cumulative (341 per 100,000 in past 2 weeks)

Total deaths – 366 – that’s 1 more death reported in the past 24 hours. (deaths per 100,000 is 382)

Testing 10.1 % positive in the past 2 weeks, overall 15.4 % (10.1 % of those tested came back positive over the past 2 weeks)

Gwinnett County

Total Cases – 204,050 – That is 264 more cases reported in the past 24 hours.

Cases per 100,000 – 21,011 cumulative (367 per 100,000 in past 2 weeks)

Total deaths – 1,643 – That’s 19 more deaths reported in the past 24 hours. (168.2 deaths per 100,000 reported)

Testing – 9.5 % positive in the past 2 weeks, overall 13.0 % (9.5 % of those tested came back positive over the past 2 weeks.)

Georgia

Confirmed cases – 1,902,211 – that is 2,357 more cases reported plus 893 Antigen positive cases for a total of 3,250 more cases reported in the past 24 hours.

Hospitalizations – 106,467 – That’s 154 more hospitalizations reported in the past 24 hours. ICU Admissions 15,241 cumulative, that is 14 more reported in the past 24 hours. Total deaths – 29,151 – That is 133 more deaths reported in the past 24 hours.

A total of 16,488,187 PCR/Molecular tests and 5,556,862 antigen tests have been performed and 724,477 antibody tests. Of these tests performed collectively, 2,093,170 (12.7 %) PCR Molecular, 556,623 (10.0 %) Antigen tests have come back positive and 222,724 (30.7 %) antibody tests have come back positive. In the past 24 hours, 38,593 Molecular tests were reported with 5,267 (13.6 %) positive.