COVID-19: Georgia 133; Gwinnett 4; Walton 2 more deaths reported in the past 24 hours

Positive cases continue to drop

The following is a snapshot of the statistics reported by the Georgia Department of Public Health at 3 p.m., on Thursday, Feb. 17, 2022. Georgia is reporting 133 more deaths, Gwinnett County four more and Walton County two more deaths reported in the past 24 hours.

Walton County

Total Cases – 21,695 – That is 15 more cases reported in the past 24 hours.

Cases per 100,000 – 22,643 cumulative (368 per 100,000 in past 2 weeks)

Total deaths – 365 – that’s 2 more deaths reported in the past 24 hours. (deaths per 100,000 is 380.9)

Testing 11.2 % positive in the past 2 weeks, overall 15.4 % (11.02% of those tested came back positive over the past 2 weeks)

Gwinnett County

Total Cases – 203,786 – That is 142 more cases reported in the past 24 hours.

Cases per 100,000 – 20,984 cumulative (401 per 100,000 in past 2 weeks)

Total deaths – 1,633 – That’s 4 more deaths reported in the past 24 hours. (168.2 deaths per 100,000 reported)

Testing – 10.2 % positive in the past 2 weeks, overall 13.0 % (10.2 % of those tested came back positive over the past 2 weeks.)

Georgia

Confirmed cases – 1,899,410 – that is 1,500 more cases reported plus 1,057 Antigen positive cases for a total of 2,557 more cases reported in the past 24 hours.

Hospitalizations – 106,313 – That’s 173 more hospitalizations reported in the past 24 hours. ICU Admissions 15,227 cumulative, that is 13 more reported in the past 24 hours. Total deaths – 29,018 – That is 133 more deaths reported in the past 24 hours.

A total of 16,449,594 PCR/Molecular tests and 5,541,577 antigen tests have been performed and 723,949 antibody tests. Of these tests performed collectively, 2,087,903 (12.7 %) PCR Molecular, 556,084 (10.0 %) Antigen tests have come back positive and 222,312 (30.7 %) antibody tests have come back positive. In the past 24 hours, 25,272PCR Molecular tests were reported with 1,672 (6.6 %) positive.