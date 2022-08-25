COVID-19: Georgia 133; Gwinnett 9 and Walton County 0 more deaths reported in the past week

The following is a snapshot of the statistics reported by the Georgia Department of Public Health at 3 p.m., on Wednesday, Aug. 24, 2022. Georgia is reporting 133 more deaths, Gwinnett County nine more and Walton County no more deaths reported in the past week.

Walton County

Total Cases – 24,354 – 177 more cases reported in the past week.

Cases per 100,000 -25,418 cumulative (472 per 100,000 in past 2 weeks)

Total deaths – 399 – that’s 0 more death reported in the past week. (deaths per 100,000 is 416.4)

Testing 23.5 % positive in the past 2 weeks, overall 15.1 % (23.5 % of those tested came back positive over the past 2 weeks)

Gwinnett County

Total Cases – 237,684 5,818 – That is 1,866 more cases reported in the past week.

Cases per 100,000 – 24,475 cumulative (391 per 100,000 in past 2 weeks)

Total deaths – 1,829 – That’s 9 more death reported in the past week. (188.3 deaths per 100,000 reported)

Testing – 21.8 % positive in the past 2 weeks, overall 13.0 % (21.8 % of those tested came back positive over the past 2 weeks.)

Georgia

Confirmed cases – 2,199,929 – that is 17,454 more cases reported plus 7,210 Antigen positive cases for a total of 24,664 more cases reported in the past week.

Hospitalizations – 123,446 – That’s 911 more hospitalizations reported in the past week. ICU Admissions 16,698 cumulative, that is 49 more reported in the past week. Total Total deaths – 32,868 That is 133 more deaths reported in the past week.

*A total of 19,739,514 PCR/Molecular tests have been performed cumulatively with 2,508,812 or 12.7 % coming up positive.