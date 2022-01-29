COVID-19: Georgia 135; Gwinnett 16; Walton County 2 more deaths reported in the past 24 hours

The following is a snapshot of the statistics reported by the Georgia Department of Public Health at 3 p.m., on Friday, Jan. 28, 2022 . Georgia is reporting 135 more deaths, Gwinnett County 16 more and Walton County two more deaths reported in the past 24 hours.

Walton County

Total Cases – 21,016 – That is 120 more cases reported in the past 24 hours.

Cases per 100,000 – 21,934 cumulative (1,798 per 100,000 in past 2 weeks)

Total deaths – 344 – that’s 2 more death reported in the past 24 hours. (deaths per 100,000 is 359)

Testing 30.8 % positive in the past 2 weeks, overall 15.4 % (30.8 % of those tested came back positive over the past 2 weeks)

Gwinnett County

Total Cases –195,957 4,481 – That is 1,476 more cases reported in the past 24 hours.

Cases per 100,000 – 20,178 cumulative (2,021 per 100,000 in past 2 weeks)

Total deaths – 1,550 – That’s 16 more death reported in the past 24 hours. (159.6 deaths per 100,000 reported)

Testing – 24.6 % positive in the past 2 weeks, overall 12.9 % (24.6 % of those tested came back positive over the past 2 weeks.)

Georgia

Confirmed cases – 1,824,347 – that is 15,920 more cases reported plus 4,106 Antigen positive cases for a total of 20,026 more cases reported in the past 24 hours.

Hospitalizations – 102,506 – That’s 278 more hospitalizations reported in the past 24 hours. ICU Admissions 14,880 cumulative, that is 22 more reported in the past 24 hours. Total deaths – 27,502 – That is 135 more deaths reported in the past 24 hours.

A total of 15,817,114 PCR/Molecular tests and 5,159,4257 antigen tests have been performed and 713,699 antibody tests. Of these tests performed collectively, 1,987,813 (12.6 %) PCR Molecular, 526,219 (10.2 %) Antigen tests have come back positive and 214,570 (30.1 %) antibody tests have come back positive. In the past 24 hours, 82,709 PCR Molecular tests were reported with 20,124 (24.3 %) positive.