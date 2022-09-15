COVID-19: Georgia 138; Gwinnett 11 and Walton County no more deaths reported this past week

The following is a snapshot of the statistics reported by the Georgia Department of Public Health at 3 p.m., on Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2022. Georgia is reporting 138 more deaths, Gwinnett County 11 more and Walton County no more deaths reported in the past week.

Walton County

Total Cases – 24,704 – 111 more cases reported in the past week.

Cases per 100,000 -25,783 cumulative (239 per 100,000 in past 2 weeks)

Total deaths – 402 – that’s 0 more death reported in the past week. (deaths per 100,000 is 419.6)

Testing 13.0 % positive in the past 2 weeks, overall 15.1 % (13.0 % of those tested came back positive over the past 2 weeks)

Gwinnett County

Total Cases – 240,854– That is 783 more cases reported in the past week.

Cases per 100,000 – 24,801 cumulative (184 per 100,000 in past 2 weeks)

Total deaths – 1,855 – That’s 11 more death reported in the past week. (191 deaths per 100,000 reported)

Testing – 12.6 % positive in the past 2 weeks, overall 13.0 % (12.6 % of those tested came back positive over the past 2 weeks.)

Georgia

Confirmed cases – 2,229,087 – that is 6,953 more cases reported plus 3,567 Antigen positive cases for a total of 10,520 more cases reported in the past week.

Hospitalizations – 125,575 – That’s 602 more hospitalizations reported in the past week. ICU Admissions 16,834 cumulative, that is 44 more reported in the past week. Total deaths – 33,223 That is 138 more deaths reported in the past week.

*A total of 20,002,205 PCR/Molecular tests have been performed cumulatively with 2,547,557 or 12.7 % coming up positive.