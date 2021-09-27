COVID-19: Georgia 138; Gwinnett 2; Walton 4 more deaths reported in the past 24 hours

The following is a snapshot of the statistics reported by the Georgia Department of Public Health at 3 p.m. on Monday Sept. 27, 2021. Georgia is reporting 138 more deaths, Gwinnett County two more and Walton County four more deaths reported in the past 48 hours.

Walton County

Total Cases – 14,427 – That is 96 more cases reported in the past 48 hours.

Cases per 100,000 – 15,057 cumulative (700 per 100,000 in past 2 weeks)

Total deaths – 270 – that’s 4 more deaths reported in the past 48 hours (deaths per 100,000 is 277.6)

Testing 15.7 % positive in the past 2 weeks, overall 14.1 % (15.7% of those tested came back positive over the past 2 weeks)

Gwinnett County

Total Cases –125,986 335 – That is 651 more cases reported in the past 48 hours.

Cases per 100,000 – 12,973 cumulative (529 per 100,000 in past 2 weeks)

Total deaths – 1,250 – That’s 2 more death reported in the past 48 hours (128.7 deaths per 100,000 reported)

Testing – 10.1 % positive in the past 2 weeks, overall 11.6 % (10.1 % of those tested came back positive over the past 2 weeks.

Georgia

Confirmed cases – 1,213,586– that is 6,609 more cases were reported plus 1,769 Antigen positive cases for a total of 8,358 more cases reported in the past 48 hours.

Hospitalizations – 80,140 – That’s 528 more hospitalizations reported in the past 48 hours. ICU Admissions 12,769 cumulative. That is 33 more ICU admissions reported in the past 48 hours. Total deaths – 22,122 – That is 138 more deaths reported in the past 48 hours.

A total of 11,447,336 PCR/Molecular tests and 3,258,938 Antigen tests have been performed and 631,674 antibody tests. That is 77,365 PCR/Molecular test results reported in the past 24 hours. Of these tests performed collectively, 1,211,096 (10.6 %) PCR Molecular, 314,659 (9.7 %) Antigen tests have come back positive and 159,986 (25.1 %) antibody tests have come back positive. In the past 24 hours, 7,742 10.0 %, PCR/Molecular tests reported positive.