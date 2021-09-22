COVID-19: Georgia 138; Gwinnett 3; Walton County 0 more deaths reported in the past 24 hours

The following is a snapshot of the statistics reported by the Georgia Department of Public Health at 3 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 21, 2021. Georgia is reporting 138 more deaths, Gwinnett County three more and Walton County no more deaths reported in the past 24 hours.

Walton County

Total Cases – 14,208 – That is 39 more cases reported in the past 24 hours.

Cases per 100,000 – 14,829 cumulative (870 per 100,000 in past 2 weeks)

Total deaths – 263 – that’s 0 more deaths reported in the past 24 hours (deaths per 100,000 is 274.5)

Testing 18.6 % positive in the past 2 weeks, overall 14.1 % (18.6 % of those tested came back positive over the past 2 weeks)

Gwinnett County

Total Cases – 124,362 – That is 1,219 more cases reported in the past 24 hours.

Cases per 100,000 – 12,806 cumulative (602 per 100,000 in past 2 weeks)

Total deaths – 1,226 – That’s 3 more death reported in the past 24 hours (126.2 deaths per 100,000 reported)

Testing – 11.3 % positive in the past 2 weeks, overall 11.6 % (11.3 % of those tested came back positive over the past 2 weeks.

Georgia

Confirmed cases – 1,197,182– that is 6,109 more cases were reported plus 1,592 Antigen positive cases for a total of 7,701 more cases reported in the past 24 hours.

Hospitalizations – 78,752 – That’s 376 more hospitalizations reported in the past 24 hours. ICU Admissions 12,626 cumulative. That is 44 more ICU admissions reported in the past 24 hours. Total deaths – 21,563 – That is 138 more deaths reported in the past 24 hours.

A total of 11,259,658 PCR/Molecular tests and 3,171,813 Antigen tests have been performed and 624,238 antibody tests. That is 27,107 PCR/Molecular test results reported in the past 24 hours. Of these tests performed collectively, 1,192,767 (10.6 %) PCR Molecular, 310,349 (9.8%) Antigen tests have come back positive and 155,534 (24.9 %) antibody tests have come back positive. In the past 24 hours, 3,043 11.2 %, PCR/Molecular tests came back positive