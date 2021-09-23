COVID-19: Georgia 146; Gwinnett 8 and Walton County 0 more deaths reported in the past 24 hours

The following is a snapshot of the statistics reported by the Georgia Department of Public Health at 3 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 22, 2021. Georgia is reporting 146 more deaths, Gwinnett County eight more and Walton County no more deaths reported in the past 24 hours.

Walton County

Total Cases – 14,269 – That is 61 more cases reported in the past 24 hours.

Cases per 100,000 – 14,892 cumulative (792 per 100,000 in past 2 weeks)

Total deaths – 263 – that’s 0 more deaths reported in the past 24 hours (deaths per 100,000 is 274.5)

Testing 18.5 % positive in the past 2 weeks, overall 14.1 % (18.5 % of those tested came back positive over the past 2 weeks)

Gwinnett County

Total Cases – 124,729 – That is 367 more cases reported in the past 24 hours.

Cases per 100,000 – 12,843 cumulative (602 per 100,000 in past 2 weeks)

Total deaths – 1,234 – That’s 8 more death reported in the past 24 hours (127.1 deaths per 100,000 reported)

Testing – 11.1 % positive in the past 2 weeks, overall 11.6 % (11.1 % of those tested came back positive over the past 2 weeks.

Georgia

Confirmed cases – 1,200,327– that is 3,165 more cases were reported plus 1,726 Antigen positive cases for a total of 4,891 more cases reported in the past 24 hours.

Hospitalizations – 79,081 – That’s 329 more hospitalizations reported in the past 24 hours. ICU Admissions 12,664 cumulative. That is 38 more ICU admissions reported in the past 24 hours. Total deaths – 21,709 – That is 146 more deaths reported in the past 24 hours.

A total of 11,288,429 PCR/Molecular tests and 3,188,261 Antigen tests have been performed and 625,014 antibody tests. That is 28,771 PCR/Molecular test results reported in the past 24 hours. Of these tests performed collectively, 1,196,141 (10.6 %) PCR Molecular, 311,766 (9.8%) Antigen tests have come back positive and 155,949 (25.0 %) antibody tests have come back positive. In the past 24 hours, 3,374 11.7 %, PCR/Molecular tests reported positive.