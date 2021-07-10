COVID-19: Georgia 15; Gwinnett 3; Walton 0 more deaths reported in the past 24 hours

The following is a snapshot of the statistics reported by the Georgia Department of Public Health at 3 p.m. on Friday, July 9, 2021. Georgia is reporting 15 more deaths in the past 24 hours. Gwinnett is reporting 3 more death and Walton County is reporting no more deaths over the past 24 hours.

Walton County

Total Cases – 10,768 – That is 3 more cases reported in the past 24 hours.

Cases per 100,000 – 11,238 cumulative (38 per 100,000 in past 2 weeks)

Total deaths – 242 – that’s 0 more deaths reported over the past 24 hours (deaths per 100,000 is 252.6)

Testing 2.0 % positive in the past 2 weeks, overall 13.4 % (2.0 % of those tested came back positive over the past 2 weeks)

Gwinnett County

Total Cases – 103,672 – That is 69 more cases reported in the past 24 hours.

Cases per 100,000 – 10,675 cumulative (52 per 100,000 in past 2 weeks)

Total deaths – 1,133 – That’s 3 more deaths reported in the past 24 hours (116.7 deaths per 100,000 reported)

Testing – 1.5 % positive in the past 2 weeks, overall 11.8 % (1.5 % of those tested came back positive over the past 2 weeks)

Georgia

Confirmed cases – 906,666 – that is 585 more cases were reported in the past 24 hours plus 435 Antigen positive cases reported for a total of 1,020 cases reported in the past 24 hours.

ICU admissions – 11,126 – That is 20 more admissions reported in the past 24 hours. Hospitalizations – 65,478 – That’s 93 more hospitalizations reported in the past 24 hours.

Total deaths – 18,559 – That is 15 more deaths reported in the past 24 hours.

A total of 9,210,198 PCR/Molecular tests and 2,290,508 Antigen tests have been performed and 547,727 antibody tests. That is 15,817 PCR/Molecular test results reported in the past 24 hours. Of these tests performed collectively, 880,110 (9.6 %) PCR Molecular, 210,883 (9.2 %) Antigen tests have come back positive and 113,778 (20.8%) antibody tests have come back positive. In the past 24 hours, 409, 2.6 %, PCR/Molecular tests came back positive.