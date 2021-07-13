COVID-19: Georgia 16; Gwinnett 0 and Walton County 0 more deaths reported over the weekend

The following is a snapshot of the statistics reported by the Georgia Department of Public Health at 3 p.m. on Monday, July 12, 2021. Georgia is reporting 16 more deaths over the weekend. Gwinnett is reporting no more death and Walton County is reporting no more deaths over the weekend.

Walton County

Total Cases – 10,779 – That is 11 more cases reported over the weekend.

Cases per 100,000 – 11,250 cumulative (45 per 100,000 in past 2 weeks)

Total deaths – 242 – that’s 0 more deaths reported over the weekend (deaths per 100,000 is 252.6)

Testing 2.3 % positive in the past 2 weeks, overall 13.4 % (2.3 % of those tested came back positive over the past 2 weeks)

Gwinnett County

Total Cases – 103,808 – That is 136 more cases reported over the weekend.

Cases per 100,000 – 10,689 cumulative (58 per 100,000 in past 2 weeks)

Total deaths – 1,133 – That’s 0 more deaths reported over the weekend (116.7 deaths per 100,000 reported)

Testing – 1.9 % positive in the past 2 weeks, overall 11.8 % (1.9 % of those tested came back positive over the past 2 weeks)

Georgia

Confirmed cases – 907,658 – that is 1,293 more cases were reported over the weekend plus 844 Antigen positive cases reported for a total of 2,137 cases reported over the weekend.

ICU admissions – 11,150 – That is 24 more admissions reported over the weekend. Hospitalizations – 65,565 – That’s 87 more hospitalizations reported over the weekend.

Total deaths – 18,575 – That is 16 more deaths reported over the weekend.

A total of 9,236,482 PCR/Molecular tests and 2,300,925 Antigen tests have been performed and 549,102 antibody tests. That is 26,284 PCR/Molecular test results reported over the weekend. Of these tests performed collectively, 881,202 (9.5 %) PCR Molecular, 211,461 (9.2 %) Antigen tests have come back positive and 114,662 (20.9%) antibody tests have come back positive. In the past 24 hours, 1,092, 4.2 %, PCR/Molecular tests came back positive.