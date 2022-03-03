COVID-19: Georgia 166; Gwinnett 11 and Walton 0 more deaths reported over the past 48 hours

The following is a snapshot of the statistics reported by the Georgia Department of Public Health at 3 p.m., on Wednesday, March 2, 2022. Georgia is reporting 166 more deaths, Gwinnett County 11 more and Walton County no more deaths reported in the past 48 hours.

Walton County

Total Cases – 21,793 – That is 7 more cases reported in the past 48 hours.

Cases per 100,000 – 22,745 cumulative (123 per 100,000 in past 2 weeks)

Total deaths – 371 – that’s 0 more deaths reported in the past 48 hours. (deaths per 100,000 is 387.2)

Testing 5.0 % positive in the past 2 weeks, overall 15.3 % (5.0 % of those tested came back positive over the past 2 weeks)

Gwinnett County

Total Cases – 205,167 – That is 165 more cases reported in the past 48 hours.

Cases per 100,000 – 21,126 cumulative (147 per 100,000 in past 2 weeks)

Total deaths – 1,675 – That’s 11 more deaths reported in the past 48 hours. (171.4 deaths per 100,000 reported)

Testing – 4.6 % positive in the past 2 weeks, overall 12.9 % (4.6 % of those tested came back positive over the past 2 weeks.)

Georgia

Confirmed cases – 1,913,171 – that is 1,838 more cases reported plus 535 Antigen positive cases for a total of 2,373 more cases reported over the past 48 hours.

Hospitalizations – 107,949 – That’s 295 more hospitalizations reported in the past 48 hours. ICU Admissions 15,428 cumulative, that is 41 more reported in the past 48 hours. Total deaths – 29,892 – That is 166 more deaths reported over the past 48 hours.

A total of 16,757,630 PCR/Molecular tests and 5,696,424 antigen tests have been performed and 728,398 antibody tests. Of these tests performed collectively, 2,108,846 (12.6 %) PCR Molecular, 560,505 (9.8 %) Antigen tests have come back positive and 225,806 (31 %) antibody tests have come back positive. In the past 24 hours, 40,724 Molecular tests were reported with 904 (2.2%) positive.