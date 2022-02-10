COVID-19: Georgia 167; Gwinnett County 7 and Walton County 3 more deaths reported in the past 24 hours

The following is a snapshot of the statistics reported by the Georgia Department of Public Health at 3 p.m., on Wednesday, Feb. 9, 2022. Georgia is reporting 167 more deaths, Gwinnett County seven more and Walton County three more deaths reported in the past 24 hours.

Walton County

Total Cases – 21,560 – That is 60 more cases reported in the last 24 hours.

Cases per 100,000 – 22,502 cumulative (929 per 100,000 in past 2 weeks)

Total deaths – 357 – that’s 3 more deaths reported in the last 24 hours. (deaths per 100,000 is 372.6)

Testing 18.7 % positive in the past 2 weeks, overall 15.5 % (18.7 % of those tested came back positive over the past 2 weeks)

Gwinnett County

Total Cases – 202,105 1,667 – That is 438 more cases reported in the last 24 hours.

Cases per 100,000 – 20,806 cumulative (916 per 100,000 in past 2 weeks)

Total deaths – 1,596 – That’s 7 more death reported in the last 24 hours. (164.3 deaths per 100,000 reported)

Testing – 16.0 % positive in the past 2 weeks, overall 13.0 % (16.0 % of those tested came back positive over the past 2 weeks.)

Georgia

Confirmed cases – 1,883,693 – that is 3,512 more cases reported plus 2,191 Antigen positive cases for a total of 5,703 more cases reported in the last 24 hours.

Hospitalizations – 104,957 – That’s 227 more hospitalizations reported in the last 24 hours. ICU Admissions 15,109 cumulative, that is 20 more reported in the last 24 hours. Total deaths – 28,358 – That is 167 more deaths reported in the last 24 hours.

A total of 16,230,516 PCR/Molecular tests and 5,383,819 antigen tests have been performed and 720,329 antibody tests. Of these tests performed collectively, 2,0666,836 (12.7 %) PCR Molecular, 5468,701 (10.2 %) Antigen tests have come back positive and 219,470 (30.5 %) antibody tests have come back positive. In the last 24 hours, 30,962 PCR Molecular tests were reported with 4,378 (14.1 %) positive.