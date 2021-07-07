COVID-19: Georgia 17; Gwinnett 0; Walton 0 more deaths reported over the July 4th 3-day holiday weekend

The following is a snapshot of the statistics reported by the Georgia Department of Public Health at 3 p.m. on Tuesday, July 36 2021. Georgia is reporting 17 more deaths over the 3-day weekend. Gwinnett is reporting 0 more death and Walton County is reporting no more deaths over the 3-day July 4th Holiday weekend.

Walton County

Total Cases – 10,757 – That is 13 more cases reported in the past 3 days.

Cases per 100,000 – 11,227 cumulative (28 per 100,000 in past 2 weeks)

Total deaths – 242 – that’s 0 more deaths reported over the 3-day weekend (deaths per 100,000 is 252.6)

Testing 1.8 % positive in the past 2 weeks, overall 13.4 % (1.8 % of those tested came back positive over the past 2 weeks)

Gwinnett County

Total Cases – 103,475 – That is 85 more cases reported in the past 3 days

Cases per 100,000 – 10,655 cumulative (43 per 100,000 in past 2 weeks)

Total deaths – 1,130 – That’s 0 more deaths reported over the 3-day weekend (116.4 deaths per 100,000 reported)

Testing – 1.3 % positive in the past 2 weeks, overall 11.8 % (1.3 % of those tested came back positive over the past 2 weeks)

Georgia

Confirmed cases – 905,068 – that is 1,023 more cases were reported over the 3-day 4th of July weekend plus 432 Antigen positive cases reported for a total of 1,455 cases reported over the period.

ICU admissions – 11,067 – that is 25 more admissions reported over the 3-day July 4th holiday weekend. Hospitalizations – 65,213 – That’s 67 more hospitalizations reported over the 3-day July 4th holiday weekend.

Total deaths – 18,534 – That is 17 more deaths reported over the 3-day holiday weekend.

A total of 9,174,387 PCR/Molecular tests and 2,272,890 Antigen tests have been performed and 546,827 antibody tests. That is 32,562 PCR/Molecular test results reported in the past 3 days. Of these tests performed collectively, 879,071 (9.6 %) PCR Molecular, 210,088 (9.2 %) Antigen tests have come back positive and 113,276 (20.7%) antibody tests have come back positive. In the past 3 day, 930, 2.9 %, PCR/Molecular tests came back positive.