COVID-19: Georgia 18; Gwinnett 2; Walton 0 more deaths reported in the past 24 hours

The following is a snapshot of the statistics reported by the Georgia Department of Public Health at 3 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 14, 2021. Georgia is reporting 18 more deaths, Gwinnett County two more and Walton County no more deaths reported in the past 24 hours.

Walton County

Total Cases – 15,532 – That is 17 more cases reported over the weekend.

Cases per 100,000 – 16,211 cumulative (235 per 100,000 in past 2 weeks)

Total deaths – 322 – that’s 0 more death reported in the past 24 hours. (deaths per 100,000 is 336.1)

Testing 7.1 % positive in the past 2 weeks, overall 13.3% (7.1 % of those tested came back positive over the past 2 weeks)

Gwinnett County

Total Cases –138,221 – That is 177 more cases reported in the past 24 hours.

Cases per 100,000 – 14,233 cumulative (196 per 100,000 in past 2 weeks)

Total deaths – 1,444 – That’s 2 more deaths reported in the past 24 hours. (148.7 deaths per 100,000 reported)

Testing – 5.5 % positive in the past 2 weeks, overall 10.9 % (5.5 % of those tested came back positive over the past 2 weeks.)

Georgia

Confirmed cases – 1,299,629– that is 1,138 more cases were reported plus 728 Antigen positive cases for a total of 1,866 more cases reported in the past 24 hours.

Hospitalizations – 90,9831 – That’s 142 more hospitalizations reported over the weekend. ICU Admissions 14,157 cumulative, that is 15 more reported in the past 24 hours. Total deaths – 25,990 – That is 18 more deaths reported in the past 24 hours

A total of 13,427,323 PCR/Molecular tests and 4,132,021 antigen tests have been performed and 686,248 antibody tests. That is 24,401 PCR/Molecular test results reported in the past 24 hours. Of these tests performed collectively, 1,323,838 (9.9 %) PCR Molecular, 342,998 (8.3%) Antigen tests have come back positive and 195,094 (28.4 %) antibody tests have come back positive. In the past 24 hours, 1,238 – 5.1 %, PCR/Molecular tests reported positive.