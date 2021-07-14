COVID-19: Georgia 19; Gwinnett 1; Walton 0 more deaths reported in the past 24 hours

The following is a snapshot of the statistics reported by the Georgia Department of Public Health at 3 p.m. on Tuesday, July 13, 2021. Georgia is reporting 19 more deaths in the past 24 hours. Gwinnett is reporting one more death and Walton County is reporting no more deaths in the past 24 hours.

Walton County

Total Cases – 10,783 – That is 4 more cases reported in the past 24 hours.

Cases per 100,000 – 11,254 cumulative (49 per 100,000 in past 2 weeks)

Total deaths – 242 – that’s 0 more deaths reported over the weekend (deaths per 100,000 is 252.6)

Testing 2.2 % positive in the past 2 weeks, overall 13.3 % (2.2 % of those tested came back positive over the past 2 weeks)

Gwinnett County

Total Cases – 103,882 – That is 74 more cases reported in the past 24 hours.

Cases per 100,000 – 10,697 cumulative (62 per 100,000 in past 2 weeks)

Total deaths – 1,134 – That’s 1 more deaths reported in the past 24 hours (116.8 deaths per 100,000 reported)

Testing – 2.1 % positive in the past 2 weeks, overall 11.7 % (2.1 % of those tested came back positive over the past 2 weeks)

Georgia

Confirmed cases – 908,348 – that is 725 more cases were reported over the weekend plus 476 Antigen positive cases reported for a total of 1,201 cases reported over in the past 24 hours.

ICU admissions – 11,175 – That is 25 more admissions reported in the past 24 hours. Hospitalizations – 65,674 – That’s 109 more hospitalizations reported in the past 24 hours.

Total deaths – 18,592 – That is 19 more deaths reported in the past 24 hours.

A total of 9,247,925 PCR/Molecular tests and 2,305,948 Antigen tests have been performed and 549,272 antibody tests. That is 11,443 PCR/Molecular test results reported over the weekend. Of these tests performed collectively, 881,655 (9.5 %) PCR Molecular, 211,822 (9.2 %) Antigen tests have come back positive and 114,764 (20.9%) antibody tests have come back positive. In the past 24 hours, 453, 4.0 %, PCR/Molecular tests came back positive.