COVID-19: Georgia 191; Gwinnett 4 and Walton 0 more deaths reported over the weekend

The following is a snapshot of the statistics reported by the Georgia Department of Public Health at 3 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 20 2021. Georgia is reporting 191 more deaths, Gwinnett County four more and Walton County no more deaths reported over the weekend.

Walton County

Total Cases – 14,169 – That is 265 more cases reported over the weekend.

Cases per 100,000 – 14,788 cumulative (857 per 100,000 in past 2 weeks)

Total deaths – 263 – that’s 0 more deaths reported over the weekend (deaths per 100,000 is 274.5)

Testing 19.0 % positive in the past 2 weeks, overall 14.1 % (19.0 % of those tested came back positive over the past 2 weeks)

Gwinnett County

Total Cases – 123,143 – That is 774 more cases reported over the weekend.

Cases per 100,000 – 12,680 cumulative (510 per 100,000 in past 2 weeks)

Total deaths – 1,223 – That’s 4 more death reported over the weekend (125.9 deaths per 100,000 reported)

Testing – 11.5 % positive in the past 2 weeks, overall 11.7 % (11.5 % of those tested came back positive over the past 2 weeks.

Georgia

Confirmed cases – 1,191,105 – that is 9,490 more cases were reported plus 2,314 Antigen positive cases for a total of 11,804 more cases reported over the weekend.

Hospitalizations – 78,376 – That’s 816 more hospitalizations over the weekend. ICU Admissions 12,582 cumulative. That is 50 more ICU admissions reported over the weekend. Total deaths – 21,426 – That is 191 more deaths reported over the weekend.

A total of 11,232,551 PCR/Molecular tests and 3,113,208 Antigen tests have been performed and 623,442 antibody tests. That is 92,860 PCR/Molecular test results reported over the weekend. Of these tests performed collectively, 1,189,724 (10.6 %) PCR Molecular, 309,273 (9.8%) Antigen tests have come back positive and 155,134 (24.9 %) antibody tests have come back positive. Over the weekend, 11,436 12.3 %, PCR/Molecular tests came back positive