COVID-19: Georgia 21; Gwinnett 1; Walton 0 more deaths reported over the weekend

Positive cases, however, continue to rise significantly

The following is a snapshot of the statistics reported by the Georgia Department of Public Health at 3 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 2, 2021. Georgia is reporting 21 more deaths over the weekend. Gwinnett is reporting one more death and Walton County is reporting no more deaths over the weekend.

Walton County

Total Cases – 11,096 – That is 37 more cases reported over the past weekend.

Cases per 100,000 – 11,581 cumulative (271 per 100,000 in past 2 weeks)

Total deaths – 242 – that’s 0 more deaths reported in the past 24(deaths per 100,000 is 252.6)

Testing 14.2 % positive in the past 2 weeks, overall 13.3 % (14.2 % of those tested came back positive over the past 2 weeks)

Gwinnett County

Total Cases – 106,258 – That is 290 more cases reported over the past weekend.

Cases per 100,000 – 10,942 cumulative (218 per 100,000 in past 2 weeks)

Total deaths – 1,137 – That’s 1 more death reported over the weekend (117.1 deaths per 100,000 reported)

Testing – 8.6 % positive in the past 2 weeks, overall 11.6 % (8.6 % of those tested came back positive over the past 2 weeks)

Georgia

Confirmed cases – 936,471 – that is 4,387 more cases were reported plus 1,987 Antigen positive cases for a total of 6,374 over the past weekend.

ICU admissions – 11,409 – That is 22 more admissions reported over the past weekend. Hospitalizations – 67,142 – That’s 151 more hospitalizations reported over the weekend. Total deaths – 18,732 – That is 21 more deaths reported over the weekend.

A total of 9,518,427 PCR/Molecular tests and 2,426,651 Antigen tests have been performed and 561,324 antibody tests. That is 18,196 PCR/Molecular test results reported over the weekend. Of these tests performed collectively, 908,755 (9.5 %) PCR Molecular, 225,511 (9.3 %) Antigen tests have come back positive and 121,490 (21.6%) antibody tests have come back positive. In the past 24 hours, 2,199, 12.1 %, PCR/Molecular tests came back positive.