COVID-19: Georgia 220; Gwinnett 11 and Walton County 1 more death reported over the 3-day Labor Day weekend

The following is a snapshot of the statistics reported by the Georgia Department of Public Health at 3 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 37 2021. Georgia is reporting 220 more deaths, Gwinnett County 11 and Walton County one more deaths reported over the 3-Day Labor Day weekend..

Walton County

Total Cases – 13,376 – That is 167 more cases reported over the 3-day Labor Day Weekend.

Cases per 100,000 – 13,960 cumulative (997 per 100,000 in past 2 weeks)

Total deaths – 253 – that’s 1 more deaths reported over the 3-day Labor Day weekend (deaths per 100,000 is 264.1)

Testing 19.9 % positive in the past 2 weeks, overall 13.9 % (19.9% of those tested came back positive over the past 2 weeks)

Gwinnett County

Total Cases – 118,546 – That is 1,454 more cases reported over the 3-day Labor Day weekend.

Cases per 100,000 – 12,207 cumulative (591 per 100,000 in past 2 weeks)

Total deaths – 1,195 – That’s 11 more deaths reported over the 3-Day Labor Day weekend (123.1 deaths per 100,000 reported)

Testing – 12.7 % positive in the past 2 weeks, overall 11.7 % (12.7% of those tested came back positive over the past 2 weeks.

Georgia

Confirmed cases – 1,134,891 – that is 22,102 more cases were reported plus 4,741 Antigen positive cases for a total of 26,843 more cases reported over the 3-day Labor Day weekend.

Hospitalizations – 74,717 – That’s 472 more hospitalizations reported over the 3-day Labor Day weekend. ICU Admissions 12,197 cumulative. That is 62 more ICU admissions reported over the 3-day Labor Day weekend. Total deaths – 20,258 – That is 220 more deaths reported over the 3-day Labor Day Weekend.

A total of 10,775,212 PCR/Molecular tests and 2,898,031 Antigen tests have been performed and 607,048 antibody tests. That is 151,564 PCR/Molecular test results reported over the 3-day weekend. Of these tests performed collectively, 1,121,963 (10.4 %) PCR Molecular, 290,736 (10.0 %) Antigen tests have come back positive and 145,820 (24.0 %) antibody tests have come back positive. Over the 3-day Labor Day Weekend, 25,325 16.7 %, PCR/Molecular tests came back positive.