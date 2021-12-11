COVID-19: Georgia 24: Gwinnett 0: Walton County 0 more deaths reported in the past 24 hours

The following is a snapshot of the statistics reported by the Georgia Department of Public Health at 3 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 10, 2021. Georgia is reporting 24 more deaths, Gwinnett County no more and Walton County no more deaths reported in the past 24 hours.

Walton County

Total Cases – 15,476 – That is 20 more cases reported in the past 24 hours.

Cases per 100,000 – 16,152 cumulative (217 per 100,000 in past 2 weeks)

Total deaths – 321 – that’s 0 more death reported in the past 24 hours. (deaths per 100,000 is 335)

Testing 7.7 % positive in the past 2 weeks, overall 13.3% (7.7 % of those tested came back positive over the past 2 weeks)

Gwinnett County

Total Cases –137,760 – That is 197 more cases reported in the past 24 hours.

Cases per 100,000 – 14,185 cumulative (186 per 100,000 in past 2 weeks)

Total deaths – 1,439 – That’s 0 more deaths reported in the past 24 hours. (148.2 deaths per 100,000 reported)

Testing – 5.5 % positive in the past 2 weeks, overall 10.9 % (5.5 % of those tested came back positive over the past 2 weeks.)

Georgia

Confirmed cases – 1,295,855– that is 1,607 more cases were reported plus 480 Antigen positive cases for a total of 2,087 more cases reported in the past 24 hours.

Hospitalizations – 90,611 – That’s 126 more hospitalizations reported in the past 24 hours. ICU Admissions 14,122 cumulative, that is 18 more reported over in the past 24 hours. Total deaths – 25,940 – That is 24 more deaths reported in the past 24 hours.

A total of 13,327,862 PCR/Molecular tests and 4,094,898 antigen tests have been performed and 684,609 antibody tests. That is 41,876 PCR/Molecular test results reported in the past 24 hours. Of these tests performed collectively, 1,319,129 (9.9 %) PCR Molecular, 341,750 (8.3%) Antigen tests have come back positive and 193,828 (28.2 %) antibody tests have come back positive. In the past 24 hours, 2,019 – 4.8 %, PCR/Molecular tests reported positive.