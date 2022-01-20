COVID-19: Georgia 26; Gwinnett 1; Walton 0 more deaths reported in the past 24 hours

The following is a snapshot of the statistics reported by the Georgia Department of Public Health at 3 p.m., on Wednesday, Jan. 19, 2022 . Georgia is reporting 26 more deaths, Gwinnett County one more and Walton County no more deaths reported in the past 24 hours.

Walton County

Total Cases – 19,934 – That is 311 more cases reported in the past 24 hours.

Cases per 100,000 – 20,805 cumulative (2,320 per 100,000 in past 2 weeks)

Total deaths – 335 – that’s 0 more deaths reported in the past 24 hours. (deaths per 100,000 is 346.5)

Testing 35.7 % positive in the past 2 weeks, overall 15.0 % (35.7 % of those tested came back positive over the past 2 weeks)

Gwinnett County

Total Cases –183,426 – That is 2,833 more cases reported in the past 24 hours.

Cases per 100,000 – 18,888 cumulative (2,364 per 100,000 in past 2 weeks)

Total deaths – 1,500 – That’s 1 more death reported in the past 24 hours. (154.5 deaths per 100,000 reported)

Testing – 29.5 % positive in the past 2 weeks, overall 12.3 % (29.5 % of those tested came back positive over the past 2 weeks.)

Georgia

Confirmed cases – 1,696,978 – that is 17,233 more cases reported plus 11,505 Antigen positive cases for a total of 28,738 more cases reported in the past 24 hours.

Hospitalizations – 100,121 – That’s 313 more hospitalizations reported in the past 24 hours. ICU Admissions 14,695 cumulative, that is 44 more reported in the past 24 hours. Total deaths – 26,854 – That is 26 more deaths reported in the past 24 hours.

A total of 15,242,386 PCR/Molecular tests and 4,926,428 antigen tests have been performed and 709,118 antibody tests. Of these tests performed collectively, 1,828,569 (12.0 %) PCR Molecular, 486,045 (9.9%) Antigen tests have come back positive and 210,995 (29.7 %) antibody tests have come back positive. In the past 24 hours, 77,590 PCR Molecular tests were reported with 21,453 (27.6 %) positive.