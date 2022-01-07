COVID-19: Georgia 28; Gwinnett 2; Walton 1 more death reported in the past 24 hours

The following is a snapshot of the statistics reported by the Georgia Department of Public Health at 4.15 p.m., Jan. 5, 2022 Georgia is reporting 28 more deaths, Gwinnett County two more and Walton County one more deaths reported since Dec. 31, 2021.

Walton County

Total Cases – 17,775 – That is 197 more cases reported in the past 24 hours.

Cases per 100,000 – 18,552 cumulative (2,167 per 100,000 in past 2 weeks)

Total deaths – 330 – that’s 1 more deaths reported in the past 24 hours. (deaths per 100,000 is 344.4)

Testing 42.0 % positive in the past 2 weeks, overall 14.2 % (42.0 % of those tested came back positive over the past 2 weeks)

Gwinnett County

Total Cases –161,643 – That is 2,227 more cases reported in the past 24 hours.

Cases per 100,000 – 16,645 cumulative (2,164 per 100,000 in past 2 weeks)

Total deaths – 1,481 – That’s 2 more death reported in the past 24 hours. (152.5 deaths per 100,000 reported)

Testing – 38.7 % positive in the past 2 weeks, overall 11.8 % (38.7 % of those tested came back positive over the past 2 weeks.)

Georgia

Confirmed cases – 1,493.254 – that is 17,397 more cases were reported plus 7,815 Antigen positive cases for a total of 25,212 more cases reported in the past 24 hours.

Hospitalizations – 96,241 – That’s 397 more hospitalizations reported in the past 24 hours. ICU Admissions 14,433 cumulative, that is 28 more reported in the past 24 hours. Total deaths – 26,472 – That is 13 more deaths reported in the past 24 hours.

A total of 14,308,726 PCR/Molecular tests and 4,503,615 antigen tests have been performed and 697,690 antibody tests. Of these tests performed collectively, 1,554,924 (10.9 %) PCR Molecular, 406,475 (9.0%) Antigen tests have come back positive and 202,946 (29.1 %) antibody tests have come back positive.