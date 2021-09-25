COVID-19: Georgia 282; Gwinnett 14 and Walton 3 more deaths reported in the past 48 hours

The following is a snapshot of the statistics reported by the Georgia Department of Public Health at 3 p.m. on Friday Sept. 24, 2021. Georgia is reporting 282 more deaths, Gwinnett County 14 more and Walton County three more deaths reported in the past 48 hours.

Walton County

Total Cases – 14,331 – That is 62 more cases reported in the past 48 hours.

Cases per 100,000 – 14,957 cumulative (734 per 100,000 in past 2 weeks)

Total deaths – 266 – that’s 3 more deaths reported in the past 48 hours (deaths per 100,000 is 277.6)

Testing 17.2 % positive in the past 2 weeks, overall 14.1 % (17.2 % of those tested came back positive over the past 2 weeks)

Gwinnett County

Total Cases –125,335 – That is 606 more cases reported in the past 48 hours.

Cases per 100,000 – 12,906 cumulative (567 per 100,000 in past 2 weeks)

Total deaths – 1,248 – That’s 14 more death reported in the past 48 hours (128.5 deaths per 100,000 reported)

Testing – 10.5 % positive in the past 2 weeks, overall 11.6 % (10.5 % of those tested came back positive over the past 2 weeks.

Georgia

Confirmed cases – 1,207,024– that is 6,697 more cases were reported plus 1,726 Antigen positive cases for a total of 8,423 more cases reported in the past 48 hours.

Hospitalizations – 79,081 – That’s 531 more hospitalizations reported in the past 48 hours. ICU Admissions 12,736 cumulative. That is 72 more ICU admissions reported in the past 48 hours. Total deaths – 21,709 – That is 282 more deaths reported in the past 48 hours.

A total of 11,369,971 PCR/Molecular tests and 3,227,442 Antigen tests have been performed and 628,207 antibody tests. That is 42,406 PCR/Molecular test results reported in the past 24 hours. Of these tests performed collectively, 1,203,354 (10.6 %) PCR Molecular, 313,350 (9.7 %) Antigen tests have come back positive and 157,895 (25.1 %) antibody tests have come back positive. In the past 24 hours, 3,453 8.1 %, PCR/Molecular tests reported positive.