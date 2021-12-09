COVID-19: Georgia 29; Gwinnett 2 and Walton County 1 more death reported in the past 24 hours

The following is a snapshot of the statistics reported by the Georgia Department of Public Health at 3 p.m. on Wednesday Dec. 8, 2021. Georgia is reporting 29 more deaths, Gwinnett County two more and Walton County one more death reported in the past 24 hours.

Walton County

Total Cases – 15,435 – That is 14 more cases reported in the past 24 hours.

Cases per 100,000 – 16,109 cumulative (208 per 100,000 in past 2 weeks)

Total deaths – 322 – that’s 1 more death reported in the past 24 hours. (deaths per 100,000 is 335)

Testing 8.1 % positive in the past 2 weeks, overall 13.3% (8.1 % of those tested came back positive over the past 2 weeks)

Gwinnett County

Total Cases –137,384 – That is 293 more cases reported in the past 24 hours.

Cases per 100,000 – 14,146 cumulative (165 per 100,000 in past 2 weeks)

Total deaths – 1,436 – That’s 2 more deaths reported in the past 24 hours. (147.9 deaths per 100,000 reported)

Testing – 5.4 % positive in the past 2 weeks, overall 11.0 % (5.4 % of those tested came back positive over the past 2 weeks.)

Georgia

Confirmed cases – 1,293,370– that is 1,938 more cases were reported plus 584 Antigen positive cases for a total of 2,522 more cases reported in the past 24 hours.

Hospitalizations – 90,391 – That’s 162 more hospitalizations reported in the past 24 hours. ICU Admissions 14,084 cumulative, that is 13 more reported over in the past 24 hours. Total deaths – 25,874 – That is 29 more deaths reported in the past 24 hours.

A total of 13,259,996 PCR/Molecular tests and 4,048,744 antigen tests have been performed and 683,006 antibody tests. That is 48,084 PCR/Molecular test results reported in the past 24 hours. Of these tests performed collectively, 1,316,119 (9.9 %) PCR Molecular, 340,959 (8.4%) Antigen tests have come back positive and 192,590 (28.2 %) antibody tests have come back positive. In the past 24 hours, 2,533 – 5.3 %, PCR/Molecular tests reported positive.