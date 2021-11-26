COVID-19: Georgia 29; Gwinnett County 6; Walton County 0 more deaths reported in the past 48 hours

The following is a snapshot of the statistics reported by the Georgia Department of Public Health at 3 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 24, 2021. Georgia is reporting 29 more deaths, Gwinnett County six more and Walton County no more deaths reported in the past 48 hours.

Walton County

Total Cases – 15,239 – That is 41 more cases reported in the past 48 hours.

Cases per 100,000 – 15,905 cumulative (175 per 100,000 in past 2 weeks)

Total deaths – 317 – that’s 0 more death reported in the past 48 hours. (deaths per 100,000 is 330.8)

Testing 6.5 % positive in the past 2 weeks, overall 13.4% (6.5 % of those tested came back positive over the past 2 weeks)

Gwinnett County

Total Cases –135,756 – That is 259 more cases reported in the past 48 hours.

Cases per 100,000 – 13,979 cumulative (150 per 100,000 in past 2 weeks)

Total deaths – 1,421 – That’s 6 more deaths reported in the past 48 hours. (146.3 deaths per 100,000 reported)

Testing – 3.9 % positive in the past 2 weeks, overall 11.1 % (3.9 % of those tested came back positive over the past 2 weeks.)

Georgia

Confirmed cases – 1,281,495– that is 838 more cases were reported plus 457 Antigen positive cases for a total of 1,295 more cases reported in the past 48 hours.

Hospitalizations – 89,026 – That’s 97 more hospitalizations reported in the past 48 hours. ICU Admissions 13,933 cumulative, that is 53 more reported in the past 48 hours. Total deaths – 25,650 – That is 29 more deaths reported in the past 48 hours.

A total of 12,967,931 PCR/Molecular tests and 3,934,746 antigen tests have been performed and 676,652 antibody tests. That is 26,104 PCR/Molecular test results reported in the past 48 hours. Of these tests performed collectively, 1,302,629 (10.1 %) PCR Molecular, 336,869 (8.6%) Antigen tests have come back positive and 187,873 (27.8 %) antibody tests have come back positive. In the past 48 hours, 864 – 3.3 %, PCR/Molecular tests reported positive.