COVID-19: Georgia 30; Gwinnett 4; Walton County 0 more deaths reported over the weekend

The following is a snapshot of the statistics reported by the Georgia Department of Public Health at 3 p.m. on Monday Dec. 20, 2021. Georgia is reporting 30 more deaths, Gwinnett County four more and Walton County no more death reported over the weekend.

Walton County

Total Cases – 15,644 – That is 64 more cases reported over the weekend.

Cases per 100,000 – 16,327 cumulative (256 per 100,000 in past 2 weeks)

Total deaths – 323 – that’s 0 more death reported over the weekend. (deaths per 100,000 is 336.1)

Testing 8.5 % positive in the past 2 weeks, overall 13.2% (8.5 % of those tested came back positive over the past 2 weeks)

Gwinnett County

Total Cases –139,776 – That is 797 more cases reported over the weekend.

Cases per 100,000 – 14,393 cumulative (290 per 100,000 in past 2 weeks)

Total deaths – 1,457 – That’s 4 more deaths reported over the weekend. (150 deaths per 100,000 reported)

Testing – 7.2 % positive in the past 2 weeks, overall 10.9 % (7.2 % of those tested came back positive over the past 2 weeks.)

Georgia

Confirmed cases – 1,313,529– that is 7,708 more cases were reported plus 1,813 Antigen positive cases for a total of 9,521 more cases reported over the weekend.

Hospitalizations – 91,881 – That’s 392 more hospitalizations reported over the weekend. ICU Admissions 14,242 cumulative, that is 23 more reported over the weekend. Total deaths – 26,120 – That is 30 more deaths reported over the weekend.

A total of 13,621,969 PCR/Molecular tests and 4,202,130 antigen tests have been performed and 690,639 antibody tests. That is 83,707 PCR/Molecular test results reported over the weekend. Of these tests performed collectively, 1,340,187 (9.8 %) PCR Molecular, 347,155 (8.3%) Antigen tests have come back positive and 197,970 (28.7 %) antibody tests have come back positive. Over the weekend, 9,091 – 10.9 %, PCR/Molecular tests reported positive.