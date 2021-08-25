COVID-19: Georgia 32; Gwinnett 3 and Walton County 0 more deaths reported in the past 24 hours

The following is a snapshot of the statistics reported by the Georgia Department of Public Health at 3 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 24, 2021. Georgia is reporting 32 more deaths, Gwinnett County three and Walton County is reporting no more deaths reported in the past 24 hours.

Walton County

Total Cases – 12,433 – That is 78 more cases reported in the past 24 hours.

Cases per 100,000 – 12,976 cumulative (914 per 100,000 in past 2 weeks)

Total deaths – 244 – that’s 0 more deaths reported in the past 24 hours (deaths per 100,000 is 254.7)

Testing 19.5 % positive in the past 2 weeks, overall 13.6 % (19.5 % of those tested came back positive over the past 2 weeks)

Gwinnett County

Total Cases – 112,870 – That is 325 more cases reported in the past 24 hours.

Cases per 100,000 – 11,622 cumulative (442 per 100,000 in past 2 weeks)

Total deaths – 1,159 – That’s 3 more deaths reported in the past 24 hours (119.3 deaths per 100,000 reported)

Testing – 12.2 % positive in the past 2 weeks, overall 11.7 % (12.2 % of those tested came back positive over the past 2 weeks.

Georgia

Confirmed cases – 1,041,512 – that is 5,251 more cases were reported plus 4,203 Antigen positive cases for a total of 9,454 in the past 24 hours.

ICU admissions – 11,836 – That is 99 more admissions reported in the past 24 hours. Hospitalizations – 71,152 – That’s 375 more hospitalizations reported in the past 24 hours. Total deaths – 19,275 – That is 32 more deaths reported in the past 2 hours.

A total of 10,171,860 PCR/Molecular tests and 2,702,276 Antigen tests have been performed and 585,126 antibody tests. That is 26,663 PCR/Molecular test results reported in the past 24 hours. Of these tests performed collectively, 1,018,931 (10.0 %) PCR Molecular, 263,865 (9.8 %) Antigen tests have come back positive and 134,063 (22.9 %) antibody tests have come back positive. In the past 24 hours, 5,363 20.1%, PCR/Molecular tests came back positive.