COVID-19: Georgia 33; Gwinnett 2; Walton 0 more deaths reported in the past 24 hours

The following is a snapshot of the statistics reported by the Georgia Department of Public Health at 6 p.m., Jan. 11, 2022 Georgia is reporting 33 more deaths, Gwinnett County two more and Walton County no more deaths reported in the past 24 hours.

Walton County

Total Cases – 18,846 – That is 289 more cases reported in the past 24 hours.

Cases per 100,000 – 19,669 cumulative (2,778 per 100,000 in past 2 weeks)

Total deaths – 330 – that’s 0 more deaths reported in the past five days. (deaths per 100,000 is 344.4)

Testing 40.0 % positive in the past 2 weeks, overall 14.6 % (40.0 % of those tested came back positive over the past 2 weeks)

Gwinnett County

Total Cases –172,318 – That is 1,804 more cases reported in the past 24 hours.

Cases per 100,000 – 17,744 cumulative (2,725 per 100,000 in past 2 weeks)

Total deaths – 1,490 – That’s 2 more death reported in the past 24 hours. (153.4 deaths per 100,000 reported)

Testing – 38.7 % positive in the past 2 weeks, overall 11.8 % (38.7 % of those tested came back positive over the past 2 weeks.)

Georgia

Confirmed cases – 1,590,529 – that is 17,686 more cases were reported plus 7,962 Antigen positive cases for a total of 25,648 more cases reported in the past 24 hours.

Hospitalizations – 98,059 – That’s 1521 more hospitalizations reported in the past 24 hours. ICU Admissions 14,561 cumulative, that is 34 more reported in the past 24 hours. Total deaths – 26,621 – That is 33 more deaths reported in the past 24 hours.

A total of 14,794,344 PCR/Molecular tests and 4,702,510 antigen tests have been performed and 704,140 antibody tests. Of these tests performed collectively, 1,696,988 (11.5 %) PCR Molecular, 445,263 (9.5%) Antigen tests have come back positive and 207,762 (29.5 %) antibody tests have come back positive. In the past 24 hours, 58,896 tests were performed and 20,461 (34.7 %) PCR Molecular tests have been reported as positive.