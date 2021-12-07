COVID-19: Georgia 36; Gwinnett 2 and Walton County 0 more deaths reported over the weekend

The following is a snapshot of the statistics reported by the Georgia Department of Public Health at 3 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 6 2021. Georgia is reporting 36 more deaths, Gwinnett County two more and Walton County no more death reported over the weekend.

Walton County

Total Cases – 15,405 362 – That is 43 more cases reported over the weekend.

Cases per 100,000 – 16,078 cumulative (218 per 100,000 in past 2 weeks)

Total deaths – 320 – that’s 0 more deaths reported over the weekend. (deaths per 100,000 is 334)

Testing 8.0 % positive in the past 2 weeks, overall 13.3% (8.0 % of those tested came back positive over the past 2 weeks)

Gwinnett County

Total Cases –136,892 – That is 191 more cases reported over the weekend.

Cases per 100,000 – 14,105 cumulative (150 per 100,000 in past 2 weeks)

Total deaths – 1,432 – That’s 2 more deaths reported over the weekend. (147.5 deaths per 100,000 reported)

Testing – 4.9 % positive in the past 2 weeks, overall 11.0 % (4.9 % of those tested came back positive over the past 2 weeks.)

Georgia

Confirmed cases – 1,290,778– that is 2,411 more cases were reported plus 630 Antigen positive cases for a total of 3,041 more cases reported over the weekend.

Hospitalizations – 90,095 – That’s 273 more hospitalizations reported over the weekend. ICU Admissions 14,061 cumulative, that is 23 more reported over the weekend. Total deaths – 25,824 – That is 36 more deaths reported over the weekend.

A total of 13,188,869 PCR/Molecular tests and 4,023,673 antigen tests have been performed and 682,278 antibody tests. That is 61,522 PCR/Molecular test results reported over the weekend. Of these tests performed collectively, 1,312,444 (10.0 %) PCR Molecular, 339,944 (8.4%) Antigen tests have come back positive and 192,072 (28.2 %) antibody tests have come back positive. Over the weekend, 2,603 – 4.2 %, PCR/Molecular tests reported positive.