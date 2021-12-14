COVID-19: Georgia 36; Gwinnett 3; Walton County 1 more death reported over the weekend

The following is a snapshot of the statistics reported by the Georgia Department of Public Health at 3 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 13, 2021. Georgia is reporting 36 more deaths, Gwinnett County three more and Walton County one more death reported over the weekend.

Walton County

Total Cases – 15,515 – That is 39 more cases reported over the weekend.

Cases per 100,000 – 16,193 cumulative (234 per 100,000 in past 2 weeks)

Total deaths – 322 – that’s 1 more death reported over the weekend. (deaths per 100,000 is 336.1)

Testing 7.3 % positive in the past 2 weeks, overall 13.3% (7.3 % of those tested came back positive over the past 2 weeks)

Gwinnett County

Total Cases –138,044 – That is 284 more cases reported over the weekend.

Cases per 100,000 – 14,215 cumulative (193 per 100,000 in past 2 weeks)

Total deaths – 1,442 – That’s 3 more deaths reported over the weekend. (148.5 deaths per 100,000 reported)

Testing – 5.4 % positive in the past 2 weeks, overall 10.9 % (5.4 % of those tested came back positive over the past 2 weeks.)

Georgia

Confirmed cases – 1,298,505– that is 2,707 more cases were reported plus 666 Antigen positive cases for a total of 3,373 more cases reported over the weekend.

Hospitalizations – 90,841 – That’s 230 more hospitalizations reported over the weekend. ICU Admissions 14,142 cumulative, that is 20 more reported over the weekend. Total deaths – 25,973 – That is 36 more deaths reported over the weekend

A total of 13,402,922 PCR/Molecular tests and 4,120,559 antigen tests have been performed and 686,141 antibody tests. That is 75,060 PCR/Molecular test results reported over the weekend. Of these tests performed collectively, 1,322,600 (9.9 %) PCR Molecular, 342,335 (8.3%) Antigen tests have come back positive and 195,028 (28.4 %) antibody tests have come back positive. Over the weekend, 3,471 – 4.6 %, PCR/Molecular tests reported positive.