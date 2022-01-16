COVID-19: Georgia 39; Gwinnett 1; Walton 2 more deaths reported in the past 24 hours

The following is a snapshot of the statistics reported by the Georgia Department of Public Health at 3 p.m., Jan. 14, 2022 Georgia is reporting 39 more deaths, Gwinnett County one more and Walton County two more deaths reported in the past 24 hours.

Walton County

Total Cases – 19,337– That is 142 more cases reported in the past 24 hours.

Cases per 100,000 – 20,182 cumulative (2,499 per 100,000 in past 2 weeks)

Total deaths – 332 – that’s 2 more deaths reported in the past five days. (deaths per 100,000 is 346.5)

Testing 37.6 % positive in the past 2 weeks, overall 14.7 % (37.6 % of those tested came back positive over the past 2 weeks)

Gwinnett County

Total Cases –177,629 – That is 2,160 more cases reported in the past 24 hours.

Cases per 100,000 – 18,291 cumulative (2,672 per 100,000 in past 2 weeks)

Total deaths – 1,497 – That’s 1 more death reported in the past 24 hours. (154.1 deaths per 100,000 reported)

Testing – 35 % positive in the past 2 weeks, overall 12.0 % (35 % of those tested came back positive over the past 2 weeks.)

Georgia

Confirmed cases – 1,637,633 – that is 14,801 more cases were reported plus 6,309 Antigen positive cases for a total of 21,110 more cases reported in the past 24 hours.

Hospitalizations – 98,822 – That’s 322 more hospitalizations reported in the past 24 hours. ICU Admissions 14,616 cumulative, that is 20 more reported in the past 24 hours. Total deaths – 26,747 – That is 39 more deaths reported in the past 24 hours.

A total of 15,003,774 PCR/Molecular tests and 4,821,433 antigen tests have been performed and 706,632 antibody tests. Of these tests performed collectively, 1,757,317 (11.7 %) PCR Molecular, 465,441 (9.7%) Antigen tests have come back positive and 209,248 (29.6 %) antibody tests have come back positive. In the past 24 hours, 62,725 PCR Molecular tests were reported with 17,761 (28.3 %) positive.