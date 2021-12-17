COVID-19: Georgia 4; Gwinnett -1; Walton 0 deaths reported in the past 24 hours

The following is a snapshot of the statistics reported by the Georgia Department of Public Health at 3 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 16, 2021. Georgia is reporting four more deaths, Gwinnett County one less and Walton County no more deaths reported in the past 24 hours.

Walton County

Total Cases – 15,568 59 – That is 7 more cases reported in the past 24 hours.

Cases per 100,000 – 16,248 cumulative (224 per 100,000 in past 2 weeks)

Total deaths – 322 – that’s 0 more death reported in the past 24 hours. (deaths per 100,000 is 336.1)

Testing 7.5 % positive in the past 2 weeks, overall 13.2% (7.15% of those tested came back positive over the past 2 weeks)

Gwinnett County

Total Cases –138,727 – That is 278 more cases reported in the past 24 hours.

Cases per 100,000 – 14,285 cumulative (219 per 100,000 in past 2 weeks)

Total deaths – 1,446 – That’s 1 less deaths reported in the past 24 hours. (148.9 deaths per 100,000 reported)

Testing – 5.7 % positive in the past 2 weeks, overall 10.9 % (5.7 % of those tested came back positive over the past 2 weeks.)

Georgia

Confirmed cases – 1,303,549– that is 1,908 more cases were reported plus 739 Antigen positive cases for a total of 2,647 more cases reported in the past 24 hours.

Hospitalizations – 91,292 – That’s 148 more hospitalizations reported over the weekend. ICU Admissions 14,202 cumulative, that is 26 more reported in the past 24 hours. Total deaths – 26,007 – That is 4 more deaths reported in the past 24 hours

A total of 13,506,075 PCR/Molecular tests and 4,162,941 antigen tests have been performed and 687,922 antibody tests. That is 30,434 PCR/Molecular test results reported in the past 24 hours. Of these tests performed collectively, 1,328,447 (9.8 %) PCR Molecular, 344,437 (8.3%) Antigen tests have come back positive and 195,959 (28.5 %) antibody tests have come back positive. In the past 24 hours, 2,200 – 7.2 %, PCR/Molecular tests reported positive.