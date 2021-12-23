COVID-19: Georgia 40; Gwinnett 7; Walton 1 more death reported in the past 24 hours

The following is a snapshot of the statistics reported by the Georgia Department of Public Health at 3 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 22, 2021. Georgia is reporting 40 more deaths, Gwinnett County seven more and Walton County one more death reported in the past 24 hours.

Walton County

Total Cases – 15,739 – That is 44 more cases reported in the past 24 hours.

Cases per 100,000 – 16,427 cumulative (327 per 100,000 in past 2 weeks)

Total deaths – 324 – that’s 1 more death reported in the past 24 hours. (deaths per 100,000 is 338.2)

Testing 11.6 % positive in the past 2 weeks, overall 13.3% (11.6 % of those tested came back positive over the past 2 weeks)

Gwinnett County

Total Cases –140,982 – That is 665 more cases reported in the past 24 hours.

Cases per 100,000 – 14,517 cumulative (372 per 100,000 in past 2 weeks)

Total deaths – 1,465 – That’s 7 more death reported in the past 24 hours. (150.9 deaths per 100,000 reported)

Testing – 9.4 % positive in the past 2 weeks, overall 10.9 % (9.4 % of those tested came back positive over the past 2 weeks.)

Georgia

Confirmed cases – 1,322,940 – that is 5,796 more cases were reported plus 2,151 Antigen positive cases for a total of 7,847 more cases reported in the past 24 hours.

Hospitalizations – 92,264 – That’s 210 more hospitalizations reported in the past 24 hours. ICU Admissions 14,271 cumulative, that is 15 more reported in the past 24 hours. Total deaths – 26,179 – That is 40 more deaths reported in the past 24 hours.

A total of 13,692,781 PCR/Molecular tests and 4,236,226 antigen tests have been performed and 691,292 antibody tests. That is 43,738 PCR/Molecular test results reported in the past 24 hours. Of these tests performed collectively, 1,351,180 (9.9 %) PCR Molecular, 351,436 (8.3%) Antigen tests have come back positive and 198,280 (28.7 %) antibody tests have come back positive. In the past 24 hours, 6,798 – 15.5 %, PCR/Molecular tests reported positive.