COVID-19: Georgia 41; Gwinnett 0; Walton 0 more deaths reported in the past 24 hours

The following is a snapshot of the statistics reported by the Georgia Department of Public Health at 3 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 8, 2021. Georgia is reporting 41 more deaths, Gwinnett County no more and Walton County no more deaths reported in the past 24 hours.

Walton County

Total Cases – 13,475 – That is 99 more cases reported in the past 24 hours.

Cases per 100,000 – 14,064 cumulative (961 per 100,000 in past 2 weeks)

Total deaths – 253 – that’s 0 more deaths reported in the past 24 hours (deaths per 100,000 is 264.1)

Testing 20.8 % positive in the past 2 weeks, overall 13.9 % (20.8 % of those tested came back positive over the past 2 weeks)

Gwinnett County

Total Cases – 119,011 – That is 465 more cases reported in the past 24 hours.

Cases per 100,000 – 12,255 cumulative (586 per 100,000 in past 2 weeks)

Total deaths – 1,195 – That’s 0 more deaths reported in the past 24 hours (123.1 deaths per 100,000 reported)

Testing – 13.0 % positive in the past 2 weeks, overall 11.7 % (13.0% of those tested came back positive over the past 2 weeks.

Georgia

Confirmed cases – 1,140,068 – that is 5,203 more cases were reported plus 3,793 Antigen positive cases for a total of 8,996 more cases reported in the past 24 hours.

Hospitalizations – 75,214 – That’s 497 more hospitalizations reported in the past 24 hours. ICU Admissions 12,257 cumulative. That is 60 more ICU admissions reported in the past 24 hours. Total deaths – 20,298 – That is 41 more deaths reported in the past 24 hours.

A total of 10,816,076 PCR/Molecular tests and 2,927,494 Antigen tests have been performed and 607,296 antibody tests. That is 40,864 PCR/Molecular test results reported in the past 24 hours. Of these tests performed collectively, 1,127,769 (10.4 %) PCR Molecular, 293,529 (10.0 %) Antigen tests have come back positive and 145,988 (24.0 %) antibody tests have come back positive. In the past 24 hours, 5,806 14.2 %, PCR/Molecular tests came back positive.