COVID-19: Georgia 43: Gwinnett 3: Walton 0 more deaths reported in the past 24 hours

The following is a snapshot of the statistics reported by the Georgia Department of Public Health at 3 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 9, 2021. Georgia is reporting 43 more deaths, Gwinnett County three more and Walton County no more death reported in the past 24 hours.

Walton County

Total Cases – 15,456 – That is 21 more cases reported in the past 24 hours.

Cases per 100,000 – 16,131 cumulative (201 per 100,000 in past 2 weeks)

Total deaths – 321 – that’s 0 more death reported in the past 24 hours. (deaths per 100,000 is 335)

Testing 7.9 % positive in the past 2 weeks, overall 13.3% (7.9 % of those tested came back positive over the past 2 weeks)

Gwinnett County

Total Cases –137,563 – That is 179 more cases reported in the past 24 hours.

Cases per 100,000 – 14,165 cumulative (172 per 100,000 in past 2 weeks)

Total deaths – 1,439 – That’s 3 more deaths reported in the past 24 hours. (148.2 deaths per 100,000 reported)

Testing – 5.5 % positive in the past 2 weeks, overall 11.0 % (5.5 % of those tested came back positive over the past 2 weeks.)

Georgia

Confirmed cases – 1,294,282– that is 931 more cases were reported plus 506 Antigen positive cases for a total of 1,437 more cases reported in the past 24 hours.

Hospitalizations – 90,485 – That’s 94 more hospitalizations reported in the past 24 hours. ICU Admissions 14,104 cumulative, that is 20 more reported over in the past 24 hours. Total deaths – 25,917 – That is 43 more deaths reported in the past 24 hours.

A total of 13,285,986 PCR/Molecular tests and 4,080,514 antigen tests have been performed and 683,736 antibody tests. That is 25,990 PCR/Molecular test results reported in the past 24 hours. Of these tests performed collectively, 1,317,110 (9.9 %) PCR Molecular, 341,375 (8.4%) Antigen tests have come back positive and 191,143 (28.2 %) antibody tests have come back positive. In the past 24 hours, 991 – 3.8 %, PCR/Molecular tests reported positive.