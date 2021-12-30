COVID-19: Georgia 45; Gwinnett 1 and Walton County 1 more death reported in the past 24 hours

Walton County

Total Cases – 16,477 – That is 243 more cases reported in the past 24 hours.

Cases per 100,000 – 17,197 cumulative (1,002 per 100,000 in past 2 weeks)

Total deaths – 326 – that’s 1 more death reported in the past 24 hours. (deaths per 100,000 is 340.2)

Testing 28.3 % positive in the past 2 weeks, overall 13.6% (28.3% of those tested came back positive over the past 2 weeks)

Gwinnett County

Total Cases –147,965 – That is 1,591 more cases reported in the past 24 hours.

Cases per 100,000 – 15,236 cumulative (993 per 100,000 in past 2 weeks)

Total deaths – 1,477 – That’s 1 more death reported in the past 24 hours. (152.1 deaths per 100,000 reported)

Testing – 22.7 % positive in the past 2 weeks, overall 11.1 % (22.7 % of those tested came back positive over the past 2 weeks.)

Georgia

Confirmed cases – 1,384,606 – that is 13,834 more cases were reported plus 6,060 Antigen positive cases for a total of 19,894 more cases reported in the past 24 hours.

Hospitalizations – 94,250 – That’s 357 more hospitalizations reported in the past 24 hours. ICU Admissions 14,331 cumulative, that is 18 more reported in the past 24 hours. Total deaths – 26,358 – That is 45 more deaths reported in the past 24 hours.

A total of 13,965,165 PCR/Molecular tests and 4,348,970 antigen tests have been performed and 694,958 antibody tests. That is 56,339 PCR/Molecular test results reported in the past 24 hours. Of these tests performed collectively, 1,424,489 (10.2 %) PCR Molecular, 371,741 (8.5%) Antigen tests have come back positive and 201,029 (28.9 %) antibody tests have come back positive. in the past 24 hours, 16,687 – 29.6 %, PCR/Molecular tests reported positive.