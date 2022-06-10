COVID-19: Georgia 50; Gwinnett 1; more and Walton 1 less death reported in the past week

The following is a snapshot of the statistics reported by the Georgia Department of Public Health at 3 p.m., on Wednesday, June 8, 2022. Georgia is reporting 50 more deaths, Gwinnett County one more and Walton County no less deaths reported in the past week.

Walton County

Total Cases – 22,224 – 120 more cases reported in the past week.

Cases per 100,000 -23,195 cumulative (293 per 100,000 in past 2 weeks)

Total deaths – 390 – that’s 1 less deaths reported in the past week. (deaths per 100,000 is 407.0)

Testing 15.1 % positive in the past 2 weeks, overall 14.5 % (15.1 % of those tested came back positive over the past 2 weeks)

Gwinnett County

Total Cases – 216,080 – That is 1,904 more cases reported in the past week.

Cases per 100,000 – 22,250 cumulative (333 per 100,000 in past 2 weeks)

Total deaths – 1,770 – That’s one more death reported in the past week. (182.3 deaths per 100,000 reported)

Testing – 15.3 % positive in the past 2 weeks, overall 12.4 % (15.3% of those tested came back positive over the past 2 weeks.)

Georgia

Confirmed cases – 2,007,615 – that is 14,877 more cases reported plus 3,924 Antigen positive cases for a total of 18,601 more cases reported in the past week.

Hospitalizations – 114,502 – That’s 569 more hospitalizations reported in the past week. ICU Admissions 16,137 cumulative, that is 78 more reported in the past week. Total Total deaths – 31,885 – That is 50 more deaths reported in the past week.

*A total of 18,501,269 PCR/Molecular tests have been performed cumulatively with 2,246,177 or 12.1 % coming up positive.