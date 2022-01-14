COVID-19: Georgia 52; Gwinnett; Walton 0 more deaths reported in the past 24 hours

The following is a snapshot of the statistics reported by the Georgia Department of Public Health at 3 p.m., Jan. 13, 2022 Georgia is reporting 52 more deaths, Gwinnett County 1 more and Walton County no more deaths reported in the past 24 hours.

Walton County

Total Cases – 19,195 – That is 182 more cases reported in the past 24 hours.

Cases per 100,000 – 20,034 cumulative (2,630 per 100,000 in past 2 weeks)

Total deaths – 330 – that’s 0 more deaths reported in the past five days. (deaths per 100,000 is 344.4)

Testing 38.2 % positive in the past 2 weeks, overall 14.7 % (38.2 % of those tested came back positive over the past 2 weeks)

Gwinnett County

Total Cases –175,469 – That is 2,093 more cases reported in the past 24 hours.

Cases per 100,000 – 18,068 cumulative (2,666 per 100,000 in past 2 weeks)

Total deaths – 1,496 – That’s 1 more death reported in the past 24 hours. (154.0 deaths per 100,000 reported)

Testing – 36.3 % positive in the past 2 weeks, overall 11.9 % (36.3 % of those tested came back positive over the past 2 weeks.)

Georgia

Confirmed cases – 1,622,845 – that is 19,053 more cases were reported plus 6,758 Antigen positive cases for a total of 25,811 more cases reported in the past 24 hours.

Hospitalizations – 98,500 – That’s 285 more hospitalizations reported in the past 24 hours. ICU Admissions 14,596 cumulative, that is 21 more reported in the past 24 hours. Total deaths – 26,709 – That is 52 more deaths reported in the past 24 hours.

A total of 14,941,050 PCR/Molecular tests and 4,787,573 antigen tests have been performed and 705,359 antibody tests. Of these tests performed collectively, 1,739,556 (11.6 %) PCR Molecular, 459,121 (9.6%) Antigen tests have come back positive and 208,641 (29.6 %) antibody tests have come back positive. In the past 24 hours, 75,663 PCR Molecular tests were reported with 24,795 (32.8 %) positive.