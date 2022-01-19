COVID-19: Georgia 55; Gwinnett 2 and Walton County 3 more deaths reported since Jan. 14, 2022

Editor’s Note: This report covers the statistics for Saturday, Sunday, and the Martin Luther King, Jr. Holiday on Monday.

The following is a snapshot of the statistics reported by the Georgia Department of Public Health at 3 p.m., on Tuesday, Jan. 18, 2022 . Georgia is reporting 55 more deaths, Gwinnett County two more and Walton County three more deaths reported since Jan. 14, 2022.

Walton County

Total Cases – 19,623 – That is 286 more cases reported since Jan. 14, 2022.

Cases per 100,000 – 20,480 cumulative (2,347 per 100,000 in past 2 weeks)

Total deaths – 335 – that’s 3 more deaths reported since Jan 14, 2022. (deaths per 100,000 is 346.5)

Testing 36.5 % positive in the past 2 weeks, overall 14.9 % (36.5% of those tested came back positive over the past 2 weeks)

Gwinnett County

Total Cases –180,593 – That is 2,964 more cases reported since Jan. 14, 2022.

Cases per 100,000 – 18,596 cumulative (2,495 per 100,000 in past 2 weeks)

Total deaths – 1,499 – That’s 2 more deaths reported since Jan. 14, 2022. (154.1 deaths per 100,000 reported)

Testing – 32 % positive in the past 2 weeks, overall 12.2 % (32 % of those tested came back positive over the past 2 weeks.)

Georgia

Confirmed cases – 1,668,938 – that is 31,358 more cases were reported plus 5,945 Antigen positive cases for a total of 37,303 more cases reported since Jan. 14, 2022.

Hospitalizations – 99,536 – That’s 714 more hospitalizations reported since Jan. 14, 2022. ICU Admissions 14,651 cumulative, that is 35 more reported since Jan. 14, 2022. Total deaths – 26,800 – That is 55 more deaths reported since Jan. 14, 2022.

A total of 15,125,881 PCR/Molecular tests and 4,875,347 antigen tests have been performed and 707,739 antibody tests. Of these tests performed collectively, 1,794,221 (11.9 %) PCR Molecular, 471,332 (9.7%) Antigen tests have come back positive and 209,916 (29.7 %) antibody tests have come back positive. Since Jan. 14, 2022, 122,107 PCR Molecular tests were reported with 36,904 (30.2 %) positive.