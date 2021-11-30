COVID-19: Georgia 57; Gwinnett 3; Walton 0 more deaths report over the Thanksgiving long weekend

The following is a snapshot of the statistics reported by the Georgia Department of Public Health at 3 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 29, 2021. Georgia is reporting 57 more deaths, Gwinnett County three more and Walton County no more deaths reported over the Thanksgiving long weekend.

Walton County

Total Cases – 15,289 – That is 50 more cases reported in the past 96 hours.

Cases per 100,000 – 15,957 cumulative (182 per 100,000 in past 2 weeks)

Total deaths – 317 – that’s 0 more death reported in the past 96 hours. (deaths per 100,000 is 330.8)

Testing 8.3 % positive in the past 2 weeks, overall 13.4% (8.3 % of those tested came back positive over the past 2 weeks)

Gwinnett County

Total Cases –136,138 – That is 382 more cases reported in the past 96 hours.

Cases per 100,000 – 14,018 cumulative (144 per 100,000 in past 2 weeks)

Total deaths – 1,424 – That’s 3 more deaths reported in the past 96 hours. (146.6 deaths per 100,000 reported)

Testing – 4.1 % positive in the past 2 weeks, overall 11.1 % (4.1 % of those tested came back positive over the past 2 weeks.)

Georgia

Confirmed cases – 1,284,354– that is 2,945 more cases were reported plus 819 Antigen positive cases for a total of 3,774 more cases reported in the past 96 hours.

Hospitalizations – 89,324 – That’s 298 more hospitalizations reported in the past 96 hours. ICU Admissions 13,968 cumulative, that is 38 more reported in the past 96 hours. Total deaths – 25,704 – That is 57 more deaths reported in the past 96 hours.

A total of 13,038,907 PCR/Molecular tests and 3,953,836 antigen tests have been performed and 678,693 antibody tests. That is 70,976 PCR/Molecular test results reported in the past 96 hours. Of these tests performed collectively, 1,305,849 (10.0 %) PCR Molecular, 337,543 (8.5%) Antigen tests have come back positive and 189,406 (27.9 %) antibody tests have come back positive. In the past 96 hours, 3,220 – 4.5 %, PCR/Molecular tests reported positive.