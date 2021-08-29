COVID-19: Georgia 59; Gwinnett 2; Walton 0 more deaths reported in the past 24 hours

The following is a snapshot of the statistics reported by the Georgia Department of Public Health at 3 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 27, 2021. Georgia is reporting 59 more deaths, Gwinnett County two and Walton County is reporting no more deaths reported in the past 24 hours.

Walton County

Total Cases – 12,716 – That is 116 more cases reported in the past 24 hours.

Cases per 100,000 – 13,272 cumulative (1002 per 100,000 in past 2 weeks)

Total deaths – 248 – that’s 0 more deaths reported in the past 24 hours (deaths per 100,000 is 258.8)

Testing 20.6 % positive in the past 2 weeks, overall 13.7 % (20.6 % of those tested came back positive over the past 2 weeks)

Gwinnett County

Total Cases – 114,334 – That is 523 more cases reported in the past 24 hours.

Cases per 100,000 – 11,773 cumulative (511 per 100,000 in past 2 weeks)

Total deaths – 1,166 – That’s 2 more deaths reported in the past 24 hours (120.1 deaths per 100,000 reported)

Testing – 13.0 % positive in the past 2 weeks, overall 11.7 % (13.0 % of those tested came back positive over the past 2 weeks.

Georgia

Confirmed cases – 1,065,167 – that is 8,403 more cases were reported plus 2,979 Antigen positive cases for a total of 11,382 in the past 24 hours.

ICU admissions – 11,944, That is 31 more more ICU admission in the past 24 hours. Hospitalizations – 72,243 – That’s 379 more hospitalizations reported in the past 24 hours. Total deaths – 19,510 – That is 59 more deaths reported in the past 2 hours.

A total of 10,309,938 PCR/Molecular tests and 2,755,818 Antigen tests have been performed and 590,785 antibody tests. That is 52,363 PCR/Molecular test results reported in the past 24 hours. Of these tests performed collectively, 1,044,611 (10.1 %) PCR Molecular, 271.658 (9.9 %) Antigen tests have come back positive and 137.184 (23.2 %) antibody tests have come back positive. In the past 24 hours, 10,829 20.7%, PCR/Molecular tests came back positive.