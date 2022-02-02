COVID-19: Georgia 62; Gwinnett 3 and Walton County 1 more death reported in the past 24 hours

The following is a snapshot of the statistics reported by the Georgia Department of Public Health at 3 p.m., on Tuesday, Feb. 1, 2022 . Georgia is reporting 62 more deaths, Gwinnett County three more and Walton County one more death reported in the past 24 hours.

Walton County

Total Cases – 21,226 – That is 65 more cases reported in the past 24 hours.

Cases per 100,000 – 22,153 cumulative (1,646 per 100,000 in past 2 weeks)

Total deaths – 346 – that’s 1 more death reported in the past 24 hours. (deaths per 100,000 is 361.1)

Testing 29.2 % positive in the past 2 weeks, overall 15.5 % (29.2 % of those tested came back positive over the past 2 weeks)

Gwinnett County

Total Cases – 198,588 – That is 740 more cases reported in the past 24 hours.

Cases per 100,000 – 20,449 cumulative (1,823 per 100,000 in past 2 weeks)

Total deaths – 1,562 – That’s 3 more death reported in the past 24 hours. (160.8 deaths per 100,000 reported)

Testing – 22.9 % positive in the past 2 weeks, overall 13.0 % (22.9 % of those tested came back positive over the past 2 weeks.)

Georgia

Confirmed cases – 1,849,649 – that is 6,913 more cases reported plus 4,108 Antigen positive cases for a total of 11,011 more cases reported in the past 24 hours.

Hospitalizations – 103,305 – That’s 273 more hospitalizations reported in the past 24 hours. ICU Admissions 14,972 cumulative, that is 36 more reported in the past 24 hours. Total deaths – 27,655 – That is 62 more deaths reported in the past 24 hours.

A total of 15,958,427 PCR/Molecular tests and 5,235,111 antigen tests have been performed and 716,598 antibody tests. Of these tests performed collectively, 2,021,294 (12.7 %) PCR Molecular, 535,180 (10.2 %) Antigen tests have come back positive and 216,551 (30.2 %) antibody tests have come back positive. In the past 24 hours, 38,472 PCR Molecular tests were reported with 10,220 (26.6 %) positive.