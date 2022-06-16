COVID-19: Georgia 68; Gwinnett 1 and Walton County 1 more death reported in the past week

The following is a snapshot of the statistics reported by the Georgia Department of Public Health at 3 p.m., on Wednesday, June 15, 2022. Georgia is reporting 68 more deaths, Gwinnett County one more and Walton County one more death reported in the past week.

Walton County

Total Cases – 22,330 – 106 more cases reported in the past week.

Cases per 100,000 -23,306 cumulative (301 per 100,000 in past 2 weeks)

Total deaths – 391 – that’s 1 more death reported in the past week. (deaths per 100,000 is 408.1)

Testing 14.1 % positive in the past 2 weeks, overall 14.5 % (14.1 % of those tested came back positive over the past 2 weeks)

Gwinnett County

Total Cases – 217,965 – That is 1,885 more cases reported in the past week.

Cases per 100,000 – 22,444 cumulative (390 per 100,000 in past 2 weeks)

Total deaths – 1,771 – That’s one more death reported in the past week. (182.4 deaths per 100,000 reported)

Testing – 17.9 % positive in the past 2 weeks, overall 12.4 % (17.9 % of those tested came back positive over the past 2 weeks.)

Georgia

Confirmed cases – 2,021,181 – that is 13,854 more cases reported plus 6,439 Antigen positive cases for a total of 20,293 more cases reported in the past week.

Hospitalizations – 115,079 – That’s 577 more hospitalizations reported in the past week. ICU Admissions 16,169 cumulative, that is 31 more reported in the past week. Total Total deaths – 31,952 – That is 68 more deaths reported in the past week.

*A total of 18,609,640 PCR/Molecular tests have been performed cumulatively with 2,264,270 or 12.2 % coming up positive.