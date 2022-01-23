COVID-19: Georgia 72; Gwinnett 5; Walton 1 more death reported in the past 24 hours

The following is a snapshot of the statistics reported by the Georgia Department of Public Health at 3 p.m., on Friday, Jan. 21, 2022 . Georgia is reporting 72 more deaths, Gwinnett County five more and Walton County one more death reported in the past 24 hours.

Walton County

Total Cases – 20,259– That is 57 more cases reported in the past 24 hours.

Cases per 100,000 – 21,144 cumulative (2,220 per 100,000 in past 2 weeks)

Total deaths – 337 – that’s 1 more deaths reported in the past 24 hours. (deaths per 100,000 is 351.7)

Testing 33.5 % positive in the past 2 weeks, overall 15.1 % (33.5% of those tested came back positive over the past 2 weeks)

Gwinnett County

Total Cases –186,090 – That is 1,248 more cases reported in the past 24 hours.

Cases per 100,000 – 19,162 cumulative (2,162 per 100,000 in past 2 weeks)

Total deaths – 1,515 – That’s 5 more death reported in the past 24 hours. (156 deaths per 100,000 reported)

Testing – 22.2 % positive in the past 2 weeks, overall 12.4 % (26.2 % of those tested came back positive over the past 2 weeks.)

Georgia

Confirmed cases – 1,726,969 – that is 13,348 more cases reported plus 6,144 Antigen positive cases for a total of 19,492 more cases reported in the past 24 hours.

Hospitalizations – 100,733 – That’s 316 more hospitalizations reported in the past 24 hours. ICU Admissions 14,759 cumulative, that is 30 more reported in the past 24 hours. Total deaths – 27,037 – That is 72 more deaths reported in the past 24 hours.

A total of 15,373,640 PCR/Molecular tests and 4,994,693 antigen tests have been performed and 710,492 antibody tests. Of these tests performed collectively, 1,866,798 (12.1 %) PCR Molecular, 500,010 (10.0%) Antigen tests have come back positive and 212,001 (29.8 %) antibody tests have come back positive. In the past 24 hours, 63,972 PCR Molecular tests were reported with 16,122 (25.6 %) positive.