COVID-19: Georgia 77; Gwinnett 3 and Walton County 0 more deaths reported in the past 24 hours

The following is a snapshot of the statistics reported by the Georgia Department of Public Health at 3 p.m., on Tuesday, Feb. 22, 2022. Georgia is reporting 77 more deaths, Gwinnett County three more and Walton County no more death reported in the past 24 hours.

Walton County

Total Cases – 21,757 – That is 6 more cases reported in the past 24 hours.

Cases per 100,000 – 22,708 cumulative (261 per 100,000 in past 2 weeks)

Total deaths – 366 – that’s 0 more death reported in the past 24 hours. (deaths per 100,000 is 382)

Testing 8.0 % positive in the past 2 weeks, overall 15.4 % (8.0 % of those tested came back positive over the past 2 weeks)

Gwinnett County

Total Cases – 204,464 – That is 80 more cases reported in the past 24 hours.

Cases per 100,000 – 21,054 cumulative (90 per 100,000 in past 2 weeks)

Total deaths – 1,651 – That’s 3 more deaths reported in the past 24 hours. (170.0 deaths per 100,000 reported)

Testing – 7.6 % positive in the past 2 weeks, overall 13.0 % (7.6 % of those tested came back positive over the past 2 weeks.)

Georgia

Confirmed cases – 1,905,790 – that is 902 more cases reported plus 590 Antigen positive cases for a total of 1,492 more cases reported in the past 24 hours.

Hospitalizations – 106,955 – That’s 161 more hospitalizations reported in the past 24 hours. ICU Admissions 15,294 cumulative, that is 19 more reported in the past 24 hours. Total deaths – 29,352 – That is 77 more deaths reported in the past 24 hours.

A total of 16,561,265 PCR/Molecular tests and 5,580,499 antigen tests have been performed and 725,699 antibody tests. Of these tests performed collectively, 2,097,523 (12.7 %) PCR Molecular, 557,900 (10.0 %) Antigen tests have come back positive and 223,688 (30.8 %) antibody tests have come back positive. In the past 24 hours, 12,138 Molecular tests were reported with 867 (7.1%) positive.