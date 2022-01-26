COVID-19: Georgia 78; Gwinnett 5; Walton 2 more deaths reported in the past 24 hours

The following is a snapshot of the statistics reported by the Georgia Department of Public Health at 3 p.m., on Tuesday, Jan. 25, 2022 . Georgia is reporting 78 more deaths, Gwinnett County five more and Walton County two more deaths reported in the past 24 hours.

Walton County

Total Cases – 20,576 478 – That is 98 more cases reported in the past 24 hours.

Cases per 100,000 – 21,475 cumulative (1,844 per 100,000 in past 2 weeks)

Total deaths – 340 – that’s 2 more deaths reported in the past 24 hours. (deaths per 100,000 is 354.9)

Testing 33.7 % positive in the past 2 weeks, overall 15.2 % (33.7% of those tested came back positive over the past 2 weeks)

Gwinnett County

Total Cases –191,478 – That is 1,790 more cases reported in the past 24 hours.

Cases per 100,000 – 19,716 cumulative (2,082 per 100,000 in past 2 weeks)

Total deaths – 1,525 – That’s 5 more death reported in the past 24 hours. (157 deaths per 100,000 reported)

Testing – 25.2 % positive in the past 2 weeks, overall 12.7 % (25.2 % of those tested came back positive over the past 2 weeks.)

Georgia

Confirmed cases – 1,777,459 – that is 11,573 more cases reported plus 5206 Antigen positive cases for a total of 16,779 more cases reported in the past 24 hours.

Hospitalizations – 101,328 – That’s 229 more hospitalizations reported in the past 24 hours . ICU Admissions 14,817 792 cumulative, that is 25 more reported in the past 24 hours. Total deaths – 27,191 – That is 78 more deaths reported in the past 24 hours.

A total of 15,588,735 PCR/Molecular tests and 5,058,094 antigen tests have been performed and 711,273 antibody tests. Of these tests performed collectively, 1,927,901 (12.4 %) PCR Molecular, 511,858 (10.1%) Antigen tests have come back positive and 213,530 (30.0 %) antibody tests have come back positive. In the past 24 hours, 50,045 PCR Molecular tests were reported with 13,678 (27.3 %) positive.