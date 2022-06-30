COVID-19: Georgia 78; Gwinnett 7; Walton County 1 death reported in the past week

The following is a snapshot of the statistics reported by the Georgia Department of Public Health at 3 p.m., on Wednesday, June 29, 2022. Georgia is reporting 78 more deaths, Gwinnett County seven more and Walton County one death reported in the past week.

Walton County

Total Cases – 22,593 – 133 more cases reported in the past week.

Cases per 100,000 -23,580 cumulative (294 per 100,000 in past 2 weeks)

Total deaths – 389 – that’s 1 more death reported in the past week. (deaths per 100,000 is 406)

Testing 18.8 % positive in the past 2 weeks, overall 14.6 % (18.8 % of those tested came back positive over the past 2 weeks)

Gwinnett County

Total Cases – 221,228 – That is 1,626 more cases reported in the past week.

Cases per 100,000 – 22,780 cumulative (340 per 100,000 in past 2 weeks)

Total deaths – 1,784 – That’s 7 more death reported in the past week. (183.7 deaths per 100,000 reported)

Testing – 19.5 % positive in the past 2 weeks, overall 12.5 % (19.5 % of those tested came back positive over the past 2 weeks.)

Georgia

Confirmed cases – 2,051,117 – that is 16,149 more cases reported plus 5,850 Antigen positive cases for a total of 21,999 more cases reported in the past week.

Hospitalizations – 116,390 – That’s 655 more hospitalizations reported in the past week. ICU Admissions 16,254 cumulative, that is 54 more reported in the past week. Total Total deaths – 32,072 That is 78 more deaths reported in the past week.

*A total of 18,872,908 PCR/Molecular tests have been performed cumulatively with 2,310,426 or 12.2 % coming up positive.