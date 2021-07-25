COVID-19: Georgia 8; Gwinnett 0; Walton 0 deaths reported in the past 24 hours

The following is a snapshot of the statistics reported by the Georgia Department of Public Health at 3 p.m. on Friday, July 23, 2021. Georgia is reporting 8 more deaths in the past 24 hours. Gwinnett is reporting no more death and Walton County is reporting no more deaths over the weekend.

Walton County

Total Cases – 10,899 – That is 28 more cases reported in the past 24 hours.

Cases per 100,000 – 11,375 cumulative (140 per 100,000 in past 2 weeks)

Total deaths – 242 – that’s 0 more deaths reported in the past 24(deaths per 100,000 is 252.6)

Testing 8.7 % positive in the past 2 weeks, overall 13.3 % (8.7 % of those tested came back positive over the past 2 weeks)

Gwinnett County

Total Cases – 104,835 – That is 153 more cases reported in the past 24 hours.

Cases per 100,000 – 10,775 cumulative (128 per 100,000 in past 2 weeks)

Total deaths – 1,135 – That’s 0 more death reported in the past 24 (116.8 deaths per 100,000 reported)

Testing – 4.6 % positive in the past 2 weeks, overall 11.7 % (4.6 % of those tested came back positive over the past 2 weeks)

Georgia

Confirmed cases – 917,915 – that is 1,568 more cases were reported in the past 24 hours plus 1,058 Antigen positive cases for a total of 2,666 positive cases in the past 24 hours.

ICU admissions – 11,301 – That is 18 more admissions reported over the past 24 hours. Hospitalizations – 66,324 – That’s 70 more hospitalizations reported over the past 24 hours.

Total deaths – 18,663 – That is 8 more deaths reported over the past 24 hours.

A total of 9,367,744 PCR/Molecular tests and 2,360,723 Antigen tests have been performed and 554,335 antibody tests. That is 15,204 PCR/Molecular test results reported in the past 24 hours. Of these tests performed collectively, 890,345 (9.5 %) PCR Molecular, 217,114 (9.2 %) Antigen tests have come back positive and 117,657 (21.2%) antibody tests have come back positive. Over the past 24 hours, 1,458, 9.6 %, PCR/Molecular tests came back positive.