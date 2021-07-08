COVID-19: Georgia 8; Gwinnett 0; Walton 0 more deaths reported in the past 24 hours

The following is a snapshot of the statistics reported by the Georgia Department of Public Health at 3 p.m. on Wednesday, July 7, 2021. Georgia is reporting eight more deaths in the past 24 hours. Gwinnett is reporting 0 more death and Walton County is reporting no more deaths over the past 24 hours.

Walton County

Total Cases – 10,761 – That is 4 more cases reported in the past 24 hours.

Cases per 100,000 – 11,231 cumulative (31 per 100,000 in past 2 weeks)

Total deaths – 242 – that’s 0 more deaths reported over the past 24 hours (deaths per 100,000 is 252.6)

Testing 2.1 % positive in the past 2 weeks, overall 13.4 % (2.1 % of those tested came back positive over the past 2 weeks)

Gwinnett County

Total Cases – 103,517 – That is 42 more cases reported in the past 24 hours.

Cases per 100,000 – 10,659 cumulative (43 per 100,000 in past 2 weeks)

Total deaths – 1,130 – That’s 0 more deaths reported in the past 24 hours (116.4 deaths per 100,000 reported)

Testing – 1.4 % positive in the past 2 weeks, overall 11.8 % (1.4 % of those tested came back positive over the past 2 weeks)

Georgia

Confirmed cases – 905,494 – that is 446 more cases were reported in the past 24 hours plus 280 Antigen positive cases reported for a total of 726 cases reported in the past 24 hours.

ICU admissions – 11,086 – that is 19 more admissions reported in the past 24 hours. Hospitalizations – 65,287 – That’s 74 more hospitalizations reported in the past 24 hours.

Total deaths – 18,541 – That is 8 more deaths reported in the past 24 hours.

A total of 9,183,154 PCR/Molecular tests and 2,272,890 Antigen tests have been performed and 546,959 antibody tests. That is 32,562 PCR/Molecular test results reported in the past 24 hours. Of these tests performed collectively, 879,337 (9.6 %) PCR Molecular, 210,288 (9.2 %) Antigen tests have come back positive and 113,353 (20.7%) antibody tests have come back positive. In the past 24 hours, 266, 3.0 %, PCR/Molecular tests came back positive.