COVID-19: Georgia 8; Gwinnett 5; Walton County 1 more death reported over the weekend

The following is a snapshot of the statistics reported by the Georgia Department of Public Health at 3 p.m., on Monday, Jan. 24, 2022 . Georgia is reporting 80 more deaths, Gwinnett County five more and Walton County one more death reported over the weekend.

Walton County

Total Cases – 20,478 – That is 219 more cases reported over the weekend.

Cases per 100,000 – 21,373 cumulative (2,346 per 100,000 in past 2 weeks)

Total deaths – 33 – that’s 1 more deaths reported over the weekend. (deaths per 100,000 is 352.8)

Testing 33.5 % positive in the past 2 weeks, overall 15.2 % (33.5% of those tested came back positive over the past 2 weeks)

Gwinnett County

Total Cases –189,688 – That is 3,598 more cases reported over the weekend.

Cases per 100,000 – 19,532 cumulative (2,083 per 100,000 in past 2 weeks)

Total deaths – 1,520 – That’s 5 more death reported over the weekend. (156.5 deaths per 100,000 reported)

Testing – 26 % positive in the past 2 weeks, overall 12.6 % (26 % of those tested came back positive over the past 2 weeks.)

Georgia

Confirmed cases – 1,765,900 – that is 38,973 more cases reported plus 6,833 Antigen positive cases for a total of 45,806 more cases reported over the weekend.

Hospitalizations – 101,099 – That’s 366 more hospitalizations reported over the weekend. ICU Admissions 14,792 cumulative, that is 33 more reported over the weekend. Total deaths – 27,116 – That is 80 more deaths reported over the weekend.

A total of 15,538,690 PCR/Molecular tests and 5.-37,109 antigen tests have been performed and 711,273 antibody tests. Of these tests performed collectively, 1,914,223 (12.3 %) PCR Molecular, 507,224 (10.1%) Antigen tests have come back positive and 213,356 (30.0 %) antibody tests have come back positive. Over the weekend, 165,041 PCR Molecular tests were reported with 47,425 (28.7 %) positive.